When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, businesses, community organizations and volunteer networks saw engagement hit a new low. But between the many closures and cancellations, some have found a way to turn the limitations of the pandemic into a new opportunity.
Like many services, the Minnesota River Valley Transit saw a dramatic decline in customers. The transportation service typically provides bus rides between St. Peter, Kasota and Le Sueur. But as the coronavirus made waves across the state, more people were staying at home and few were taking bus rides. The MRVT’s ridership nosedived by 80%, leaving the organization with empty buses in the garage and part-time drivers falling off.
Over at Parkview Manor, the Meals on Wheels program had some transportation issues of their own. In a normal year, the program would have 16 volunteer drivers on hand to deliver prepared meals to housebound St. Peter residents. But many of the program’s regular volunteers are older residents themselves who worried about traveling around the city during a pandemic. The number of volunteers was cut in half while the need for home-delivered meals was as large as ever.
It was a match waiting to happen, so when MRVT Compliance Manager Wayne Albers heard from Community Center Director Jerry Schugel about the need for drivers, he jumped at the chance to get the bus service involved.
“Since the buses were sitting and the drivers were idle part of the day, we were able to take on Meals on Wheels delivery,” said Albers. “Our business is — we pick people up and drop people off at the curb wherever they want to go, whether it’s home, whether it’s to a business or wherever. So we just did what came naturally.”
Efficient
The joint effort was a success. MRVT drivers took an hour and a half out of their normal schedule to fill their buses with meals and transport them around St. Peter to service around 28-30 people daily. A volunteer with Meals on Wheels would hop on the bus and join the driver to bring the orders to people in need.
Each day, MRVT transported roughly 17 to 28 meals. On Fridays, the buses were carrying as many as 70 orders. These shipments carried extra frozen meals to be eaten over the weekend.
“It was rewarding,” said Albers. “Most of our drivers realized how badly needed the meals were for people, and in some cases, that contact at the door might be the only person-to-person contact the residents had on a regular basis, as short as it was.”
Through it all, MRVT was able to provide the Meals on Wheels service cost-free, even as local revenues plummeted. Thanks to funds from the CARES Act, the transportation services’ day-to-day expenses were covered at 100% cost.
Those funds not only allowed MRVT to pay drivers to assist Meals on Wheels, they also let the service install new safety precautions on the buses, including sneeze shields. It also allowed the transit business to service riders at no charge to encourage them to come back.
“We’ve not charged a passenger for a ride since sometime back in April 2020,” said Albers. “And now it looks like that will extend into the end of 2021. So that will give us an opportunity to grow back our ridership to where it was pre-pandemic, and in effect, our budgeted expenses are covered through the end of 2021.”
All good things …
But increasing ridership means that MRVT’s arrangement with Meals on Wheels can’t go on much longer. Ridership is trickling back up as more COVID rates are falling and vaccination rates are on the rise. After a devastating drop in customers at the beginning of the pandemic, ridership is already back up to 80% of where it was pre-pandemic.
As a public transportations service, Albers said MRVT has to put its riders first and sending a bus out to help with Meals on Wheels is taking time away from its customers. MRVT is continuing its joint efforts with Meals on Wheels through the month of March, but starting in April, the business will be back to servicing riders full time.
“As our ridership has increased, as the number of people vaccinated has increased and people have gotten back to some sense of normal activity, we now find that we don’t have the capacity to take a driver for roughly an hour and a half of the day to do Meals on Wheels while our passengers don’t get rides,” said Albers.
Now, Meals on Wheels St. Peter is busy trying to boost volunteership to bring the program back up. MRVT was a major help to the organization, and without enough volunteers, Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator Tracy Bishop feared that the service will be hurting next month.
Thankfully, the program is seeing some new interest. After an article in the St. Peter Herald highlighted Meals on Wheels’ volunteer shortage, Bishop said she received two new applications from drivers.
But the program still needs more volunteers to keep local seniors fed. With the help of MRVT, the Meals on Wheels program was able to get by with one team of two people during the month of March, normally the program splits duties two teams every week. Volunteer rates have fallen well short of that; Meals on Wheels has just two teams assigned to deliver meals for the entire month of April.
“Right now, with the new driver, we’re looking at eight drivers, and we’ve gone from 16 down to eight during COVID,” said Bishop. “If we can get enough drivers and split the routes, it's not so heavy a load.”