Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota is hosting a new initiative as a positive response to those feeling restricted by the COVID crisis. The initiative — called “She Nailed It!” — is designed to bring together women volunteers to further the home-building and life-transforming mission of Habitat.
Habitat is looking for women who want to participate in a day of service during a two-week period starting on Sept. 21 and ending on Oct. 3. The organization will be limiting the number of volunteers to five per day. Shifts will start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Participants do not need to have any previous construction skills.
Habitat’s Construction Manager will be on-site to provide instruction and guidance, and to ensure that social distancing practices are followed. Volunteers will gain hands-on experience in basic construction techniques, enabling them to make a significant impact. Join in on a day of learning and participating in the life-changing work of Habitat. Participants can sign up individually or register as a team. Volunteers will be working on the construction of homes in either St. Peter or Nicollet.
Businesses are also encouraged to become sponsors of the event and send female employees, friends, or relatives. To accommodate the work schedules of the sponsors, Habitat will be flexible in scheduling the five-hour shifts.
Please contact Taylor Schmeling at 507-388-2081, extension 204, to register as a volunteer or Dawn Barrett, at extension 202, for more information on sponsorships.