Classes for students in grades K-12 at Saint Peter Public Schools will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9, after the St. Peter School Board approved a revision to the official 2020-21 school calendar at its Aug. 17 regular meeting.
In addition to the Sept. 9 starting date for classes, conferences for students in grades K-12 have been set for Friday, Sept. 4, and Tuesday, Sept. 8. Families will be notified regarding how to schedule those conferences with each student’s homeroom teacher.
Classes were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 31, for St. Peter High School students and on Wednesday, Sept. 2 for students in the other three buildings. However, the current pandemic situation and guidelines from the state of Minnesota prompted moving the starting date back until after the Labor Day weekend.
“These changes will help prepare for a solid start to the school year,” St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said. “Our staff will be teaching students both in person and through distance learning. These schedule changes will allow for ongoing opportunities for staff to plan and prepare a meaningful, engaging learning experience.”
He added, “We are planning for a whole new learning experience for our students. Delaying the start of school will allow staff the opportunity to receive training, plan with colleagues, prepare materials, and ensure that our year begins with a solid start."
Change to start and end times
In other action at the Aug. 17 meeting, the board also approved a temporary change for school start and end times for all four buildings. Because of social distancing requirements for transporting students to and from school, it was recommended to the board that busing be done in two tiers. The following are the approved start and end times for each of the four main buildings:
North Elementary and South Elementary starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m.; St. Peter Middle School starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:20 p.m.; St. Peter High School starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:10 p.m.
The reason for the different end times for high school and middle school is for busing purposes. At the end of the day, buses will start at the high school before moving to the middle school to pick up those students to bring them home.
More info on hybrid model
To start the 2020-21 school year, St. Peter Public Schools will operate under the hybrid model with students attending classes two days a week and having distance learning opportunities the other three.
“The opportunity for staff to work in-person with students twice a week will greatly enhance instruction and student success,” Gronseth said.
Students in grades K-12 will be split into two groups — Blue group and White group. Students in the Blue group will attend classes in their respective buildings on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the White group will have in-school classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday will be a distance learning day for all K-12 students.
“Our Reopening Plan leans into caution and consistency,” Gronseth said. “Being able to sustain an instructional model over time is important to students, staff, and families. We are hopeful that we will be able to sustain a hybrid model, offering students both in-person instruction and distance learning.”