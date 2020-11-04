In a close four-way race for three seats on Cleveland School Board, incumbents Scott Miller and Jennifer Hokanson and newcomer Andy Jindra were elected Tuesday.
Jindra was the top vote getter with 977 votes or 28.3 percent.
Miller, elected in a special election in November 2017, earned his second term with 911 votes or 26.4 percent.
Hokanson, appointed in July to serve out the term of Jim Rogers, received 855 votes or 24.8 percent to retain her seat.
The fourth candidate, Michael Omtvedt, earned 675 votes or 19.6 percent to fall short of election.
Incumbent Chris Baker decided to not seek re-election.
Living in Cleveland for 20 years, Jindra graduated from Le Center High School in 1997. He works for the Le Sueur County Highway Department as the shop foreman. He also is a first responder on the Cleveland Fire Department.
Miller has lived his entire life in Cleveland and went to school here. He is chief financial officer at the nonprofit Minnesota Soybean organization in Mankato.
Hokanson, who grew up in Mankato and graduated from Mankato East High School, has worked at First National Bank Minnesota in Mankato since 2015 in Loan Administration Support.
Omtvedt is an associate pastor at Hosanna Lutheran Church Mankato. He also worked at Precision Press, a Taylor Corporation company, in a variety of leadership roles for more than 20 years.
All of the candidates favored the special election asking to increase the district operating referendum.
"I am all for the operating referendum," Hokanson said. "The additions the school had to add this year to make the school year possible with COVID and some extra costs that come along with it to make sure the school year is a success is a small amount each month to make sure everything is taken care of for our children."
Miller said: "The board anticipates that because of the requirements imposed on schools, in order to operate safely in light of the pandemic, there will be significant extra costs incurred to keep staff and students safe. This slight increase will help generate extra dollars over the next few years in order to have proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for staff and students, extra cleaning supplies and enough staff to keep kids physically in school while abiding by the state requirements."
Jindra said: "While this new referendum goes out, it’s important that we keep our kids in school for the upcoming years. Nobody likes see taxes increase, but with the trying times with COVID 19, our community needs to settle with what’s best for the children."
Omtvedt said: "I understand the difficulty when asking for an operating referendum. This is not a decision people enter into lightly. They are well aware that this can be perceived as a negative impact on others. I am choosing to trust the Board and the leadership of Cleveland Public School who are deeming that this referendum is necessary."
Voter turnout was high with 84 percent of the district's 1,900 registered voters casting their ballots.