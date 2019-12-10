The holidays got a little brighter for some local kids and families in the area.
The St. Peter Police Department held its second annual Shop with a Hero event at Fleet Farm in Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 7. Volunteers from the St. Peter and North Mankato police departments, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the St. Peter Fire Department took time out of their busy schedules to help 20 area children shop for themselves and their families for the holidays.
The event was held at the Fleet Farm location for the first time, due to the closing of the St. Peter Shopko, where the 2018 event was held. River’s Edge ambulance crew members, staffed by Allina, Minnesota National Guard members, and St. Peter American Legion Post No. 57 volunteers also took part in the event. St. Peter National Honor Society members were also on site to wrap and label gifts, as the busy shoppers and their heroes completed their shopping excursion.
The St. Peter Police Department started this event last year, in hopes of making a difference for area families who may struggle to make ends meet on a daily basis, and still make the holidays a happy time of year, according to Jon Hughes, St. Peter Police officer and event coordinator. School social workers from St. Peter, Nicollet and North Mankato schools were contacted to find families who would best benefit from this event.
According to Hughes, some kids who were able to participate in the event last year have been talking about it all year long and looked forward to taking part in the event for a second year. This year, a couple of families passed up the opportunity to take part, offering other families who could better use the opportunity.
This being the second year for families to "Shop with a hero," the city of St. Peter and their employees raised money themselves for the cause. Donations were also made by the Red Men's Club, Flame, Embassy Gambling Association, the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition and Fleet Farm; private party donations were also given to the cause. These donations were used to fund the event, giving each child $100 to purchase gifts for their family members.
Worthwhile
Ross Gullickson, North Mankato chief of police, has taken part in this event both years, stating that it is a good way to establish positive community relations and spread a little Christmas cheer.
“We are very proud to be part of this event,” said Gullickson. “Helping people out is the very essence of the holiday season. I do it because maybe (we) can make the season a little bit brighter for some people.”
AJ Brock, a St. Peter High School senior and National Honor Society member, volunteered for a second year wrapping gifts.
“It’s really fun to see the excitement on the kids faces when they pick out presents for their families, and while they watch us wrap them. It's kind of a challenge to wrap some of the gifts, which makes it that much more fun,” Brock said.
This year, Elias Velasquez, a North Elementary third grader, had the opportunity to shop with a Hero — St. Peter Police officer Roman Hagen. Hagen, who is still fairly new to the police force, participated last year as a reservist and knew he wanted to take part again this year.
“Officer Jon (Hughes) works really hard to coordinate this event and it's a different way to get to see people from the community. It gives area police and other community officials an opportunity to be portrayed in a more positive light. I want kids to not be afraid of us and see us interact with their parents in a positive atmosphere, as well,” said Hagen.
Sharing the kindness
Many of the children who participated spent most, if not all of their money, on their family members, instead of themselves, focusing their time on picking gifts for others and making themselves less of a priority.
One such student, seventh grader Gianna Smith-Amos was shopping for her five family members, and with a budget in mind, she wanted to focus on her siblings and parents first. Fire Department volunteer Charles Johnson encouraged Amos to go back and get something for herself after she had completed her shopping.
Sixth grader Hunter Wetzel also took this shopping experience very seriously and made sure that 13 family members, including all of his teachers, were accounted for. Wetzel came away from the event with gifts for everyone on his list and was proud to know he had done so. While Wetzel did not purchase a gift for himself, he was proud to say he had bought something for everyone on his list.
Velasquez, a first-year participant was excited to take part, stating that his favorite part was being able to shop with a police officer. Velasquez made sure he took full advantage of his time with Hagen, his first question being whether or not he could ride in a vehicle without a booster seat since turning 9 years old.
“It was really fun making jokes with Officer Hagen, and getting gifts for my family. It was pretty cool to get to pick out my own gift, and fireball candy to challenge my sister with, as well,” said Velasquez.
In the end, it was a successful day that put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces.
“In keeping with tradition, and hopefully making the holidays a little brighter for some area families, shopping with area heroes breaks down barriers and finds a common ground between kids and the officials that work to keep them safe throughout the year,” Hughes added. “Hopefully, Shop with a Hero makes the holidays a little easier and a lot brighter for those who need it most.”