The coronavirus pandemic continues to make itself known in the area, though some numbers are certainly more encouraging than others.
In Nicollet County, there has only been seven confirmed cases, but two deaths have stemmed from those cases. On the flip side, Le Sueur County has had a high number of confirmed cases for south central Minnesota region at 22, but Public Health leaders say 21 of those cases are recovered, while the 22nd was just recently reported.
Regardless of the known cases and deaths, public health officials across the state continue to note that the virus is likely more widespread than confirmed cases indicate, as testing lags and many are asymptomatic. The latter is why the stay-at-home order, currently in place until May 4, is important, according to the state leaders who issued it and those supporting it. Many residents may contract the coronavirus and never show significant symptoms from COVID-19, but they are still able to pass the virus on to others, including those who may be more vulnerable.
In an April 17 social media update, Nicollet County Public Health said, "Unfortunately, we have been notified of a second death related to the coronavirus in Nicollet County. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this individual."
The post continued, "As warmer weather is approaching, we ask you to remember the importance of safety maintaining distance between yourself and other active community members. Pay attention to closures, restrictions, and the number of people likely to be in outside spaces, making sure that you can keep at least 6 feet away from others."
Le Sueur County leaders are offering similar advice. In a letter signed by every mayor in the county, plus Public Health and local medical facility leaders, continued social distancing was recommended.
"We understand that making these temporary sacrifices is difficult. However, doing so can mean the difference between life and death for the people of our community, particularly those at highest risk," the letter stated.
It further said, "We are asking all of you to self-quarantine if you have any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath) or have been exposed to the virus. For everyone else, please distance yourself from others in the following ways: avoid public places and go out only for essential work, get essential supplies or for exercise outdoors. Avoid family or public gatherings and stay 6 feet away from anyone with whom you do not live. The Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC) is now recommending that everyone wear a cloth (homemade) face cover when going out in public to get essential supplies i.e. groceries. The purpose is to protect other people in case you are infected but not showing any symptoms. A couple important reminders: Do not use medical grade facemasks intended for healthcare workers as they are in short supply and remember that the face cover is not a substitute for social distancing."
Residents can go to the Minnesota Department of Health website for the most accurate information about COVID-19 — www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html — or to the CDC website — www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. For information on what to do if you develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your local health care provider or visit their website.