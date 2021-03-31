A St. Peter man died Wednesday morning after a farm tractor and a semi-truck collided on the highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Mark Michael Osborne, 58, died at the scene after the tractor he was driving collided with a semi-truck driven by Randall Allen Shively, 62, of Woodbury at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township at the time of the collision. Shively didn't report any injuries, according to State Patrol.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, St. Peter Police and Fire departments and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene, according to State Patrol.