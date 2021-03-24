Across the region, thefts of a relatively obscure car part are worrying local law enforcement and leaving unsuspecting victims with repair bills north of $2,000.
Designed to filter exhaust before it leaves the vehicle, catalytic converters have been a staple for decades. While crucial to ensuring that a vehicle runs cleanly and smoothly, they haven’t been seen as particularly valuable by themselves until recently.
On March 10, Nicollet County deputies made contact with individuals in a silver 2006 Chrysler Sebring in possession of several catalytic converters that the Sheriff’s Office believed to be stolen. This has become a frustrating pattern for local law enforcement, as they run into these situations, often unable to prove that the converters were stolen.
In this case, McKenzie Michael Notch, 26, of Granite Falls, and Gabriel Ryan Luckhardt, 36, of Hutchinson, were both charged with possession of burglary or theft tools, a felony, in Nicollet County District Court. According to the complaint, a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a vehicle in Courtland traveling on to Zieske Road after regular business hours; knowing that Zieske Road contains several storage units and trucking businesses, and having pulled over the same vehicle just hours earlier and issuing a citation to Notch for driving after revocation, the deputy pulled the vehicle over again.
According to the complaint, Notch was still driving, and Luckhardt was in the passenger seat. After finding marijuana, the deputy then searched backpacks in the vehicle and found reciprocating saws, numerous blades, pliers and a screwdriver, all consistent with tools used in catalytic converter thefts. The deputy then reportedly found multiple catalytic converters in the trunk, all of which had rough cuts on the edges. More tools were also found in the trunk.
Notch was also charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree drug sale, as methamphetamine and equipment associated with drug sale was also allegedly found in the vehicle.
In both cases, the defendants have submitted a motion to dismiss all charges, claiming their was not probable cause for the search or arrest. The case is ongoing in district court.
Growing concern
The theft of catalytic converters has become a pattern in the immediate area and the wider region. It’s not an easy crime for law enforcement to monitor.
“In general, they are very tough, because once they steal them, we can’t identify where they came from,” said Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office investigator Marc Chadderdon. “The suspects will say ‘I cut them off, but I had permission’ or what not.”
According to Chadderdon, the thefts have taken place for years now, but the trend has really grown in the area over the last year or so.
“It’s definitely gotten more prevalent recently,” he said. “We’ve seen similar problems, too, with stealing rims and tires and putting them on Facebook Marketplace. They don’t always have serial numbers, so we can’t track where they came from.”
Chadderdon said the thefts are most common at hotels, apartments and other places where vehicles are parked outside and monitored. They do occur at dealerships, too, but less often, because those businesses are often secure. It’s easy enough to know when a converter has been taken from your vehicle.
“If you’ve had it stolen, and you start your car, it’ll sound like a demolition derby car; it’s extremely loud,” Chadderdon said.
But from there, it can be a frustrating process. Insurance may cover the costs, but it is no small repair; vehicle owners often have to spend over $2,000 to make the replacement.
Addressing the issue
During his long tenure at Exhaust Pros of Northfield, owner and operator Dave Parrott says he got used to seeing catalytic converters thrown in the trash. That’s all changed, as thieves have become aware of the valuable platinum contained in the part.
“Before, the only time you put a cat converter on a car was if it was plugged up and wouldn’t run anymore,” Parrott said. “Now, with them being stolen, you’re seeing levels of demand that the manufacturers never anticipated.”
Inside the catalytic converter, platinum, palladium and rhodium are used to produce a chemical reaction that reduces and oxidates toxic pollutants. Two of those three rare earth metals are now worth more than gold.
Catalytic converter thefts have typically gone in waves throughout the region. The thefts raged across the metro last summer and started creeping into greater Minnesota from there.
Parrott expressed optimism that, as local law enforcement prioritizes the issue, thefts could start to decline. Nonetheless, suppliers have told him to expect a 35% increase in the price of catalytic converters, due to increased demand and limited supply of raw earth materials.
The crime is still relatively easy to commit and hard to catch, as thieves can remove the catalytic converter in just a minute or two with a battery powered saw. According to Chadderdon, the people stealing the parts are likely to only get a few hundred dollars for them.
Thieves tend to particularly target higher riding trucks and SUVs, due to the ease of access, as well as Toyota Priuses. To minimize the risk of theft, Parrott said that larger dealerships have begun parking higher riding vehicles next to shorter ones, making car underbodies harder to access.
When a whole catalytic converter is taken into a shop, the model can be easily identified, and converters from Priuses are especially valuable. However, it doesn’t include identifying marks specific enough to trace it back to its lawful owner.
Owatonna Police Sgt. Josh Sorensen said that, in hopes of remaining inconspicuous, thieves often target industrial parks, rental car facilities and other places where cars may be left out overnight, but traffic is less than on residential city streets.
In an attempt to crack down on catalytic converter thefts, Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, has proposed a bill that would ban the possession of catalytic converters not attached to a vehicle, unless the owner can show documentation that they own the converter.
In an article posted to MinnPost, Marty said law enforcement officials are expressing frustration after seeing vehicles with two, three or even four catalytic convertors. Under current law, there’s not much an officer can do in such a situation if the driver claims they own the converters.
In an attempt to further reduce the risk of stolen converter sales, Marty’s bill would prohibit anyone other than a licensed scrap metal dealer from buying used converters and prohibit sellers from being paid for their converter in cash.
So far, the bill has no Republican co-sponsors, no equivalent bill in the House and no local co-sponsors. However, Marty said that the bill has been tweaked and refined with feedback from the business community, law enforcement, victims and hearings.
“That would help a lot if these people stealing them had no one to sell to,” Chadderdon said.
In the meantime, vehicle owners can buy protective plates that make it much more difficult to steal the converter. Given the cost of replacing a catalytic converter, Parrott said it makes a lot of sense, especially for the most targeted types of vehicles.
“The shield is a great idea for what it costs,” he said. “Anything we can do to deter the thieves.”