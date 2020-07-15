With freedom comes the responsibility of choice.
Nicollet County, the city of St. Peter and St. Peter Public Schools are all acknowledging this reality, as they make decisions on how to spend one-time funding from the federal government. The money comes from the CARES Act, a federal bill enacted to counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.
At over $2 trillion, the bipartisan COVID-19 economic relief plan was the largest in United States history, totaling more than 10% of the nation's gross domestic product. Part of that was $150 billion in relief for local municipalities and an additional $13 billion allocated specifically to school districts. Lawmakers designed the funding to help local units of government weather the economic storm.
Municipalities didn’t receive their funding until recently, because the state government was tasked with deciding how roughly $850 million in funds should be allocated, and Gov. Tim Walz struggled to reach an agreement with the Republican-majority state Senate.
In the end, Nicollet County received about $4.1 million, the city of St. Peter received about $900,000, and St. Peter Public Schools received about $285,000. How each of those entities spends its dollars is yet to be determined.
The exact rules of how the funds can be spent are also not entirely clear at this point. More guidance is expected from the state, but thus far, it's only known that the money should only be spent on COVID-related expenses. The money cannot be used to replace revenue or to make up for already budgeted expenses.
The deadline to use the funds, according to current guidance, is the end of the year.
County
The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners hosted its first discussion on use of the funds at its July 14 meeting. County Administrator Ryan Krosch and Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg brought forward some suggestions.
The county intends to first use the money to reimburse a number of extra expenses it has incurred since the pandemic began. This includes costs for COVID-19 testing and tracing, communication, PPE and supply distribution, payroll expenses, facility costs, food delivery, increased solid waste, burials related to the disease, homeless population care, economic support for businesses, livestock depopulation costs, emergency assistance and more.
"I would say the general idea is to reimburse ourselves for what we feel is legitimate and then disburse money throughout the county as is most appropriate," County Administrator Ryan Krosch told the commissioners.
After reimbursement of in-house costs, county staff hopes to distribute money out to the community, where it's most needed. A few possible uses include preventing evictions related to COVID-19, creating childcare scholarships for families who need them, assistance to local schools (public or private) in securing and maintaining distance learning equipment, funding for community nonprofits (housing, congregate care, daycare, mental health, etc.), assistance to the agriculture and livestock community, assistance to the Fair Board and Historical Society.
A big question mark is whether to include businesses and how to include them. With a total of $4.1 million available, and much less after funding goes toward county expenses, the balance could be eaten up quickly by businesses.
County staff recommended providing PPE and other equipment, along with reimbursement for COVID-19 precautions to businesses with 50 employees or less, with a maximum grant of $5,000 for workplace modifications.
That strategy would leave out the largest employers in the county. Commissioner Jack Kolars wondered if that might be an issue, noting that the largest employer in the county has already had lay off a number of workers.
Other commissioners, though, noted the large chunk of dollars that the largest businesses and corporations would require to even make a dent in their expenses occurred. Small businesses, meanwhile, can sometimes be made or broken by a loss or gain of $5,000.
"I think as stewards of this money, I think we have a responsibility to distribute it as efficiently as we can," Commissioner Denny Kemp said.
The board decided to continue the discussion at its July 21 work session. Staff will come to that meeting with more specific recommendations for the board to consider.
City
At the city of St. Peter, there are a number of questions marks. According to City Administrator Todd Prafke, there is no exact direction on how the funds can and should be used.
"I don’t know if it’s clear exactly yet how this money can be used," he said. "It’s early in the process, but there are some expenses that we have that can definitely be covered. For example, buying PPE."
But other than small expenses, like that or buying a subscription to GoToMeeting, the city hasn't occurred any obvious COVID-19 costs for the funds to cover.
"We didn’t establish a second hospital; we didn’t create outdoor tents; we didn’t hire outside officers to help enforce rules or anything like that," Prafke said.
The city has sent over $400,000 to small businesses through an emergency loan program, directly related to the pandemic. But by definition, those are meant to be paid back by the businesses who received them. Prafke said it wasn't clear if the city could use the funds to turn those loans into grants, or if the funding could be used to create grants going forward, or if there are other options.
The city administrator noted that St. Peter will use the funds it's eligible to use, but it wants more direction before taking next steps.
"I think there will be more guidance that will better explain how these funds can be used," he said.
School district
St. Peter Public Schools already has a basic plan in place for using its CARES Act funding, according to new Superintendent Bill Gronseth. The only real question mark is what school will look like for 2020-21.
"These funds will primarily be used for technology, summer school, and mental health," Gronseth said. "While we have an estimated budget in place for these funds we will continue to adjust as we receive guidance from MDE regarding the plan for returning to school this fall."