A historic bell was reportedly stolen from Swan Lake Catholic Church late Thursday or early Friday morning and later found by Nicollet County Sheriff deputies in a ditch in Nicollet County. (Photo courtesy of Nicollet County Sheriff's Office)
Two St. Peter residents are accused of stealing and damaging a historic church bell in Nicollet County.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, at approximately 10:01 a.m., the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a large bell that was located in the road ditch on 501st Avenue, North of the Fort Road in Brighton Township. The bell had been taken from its display area at the old Swan Lake Catholic Church site located at 49864 Fort Road. Both the bell and the display were found to have sustained extensive damage from the theft.
Investigator Aaron Peterson, with the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, said it was probably taken sometime late Thursday or in the early hours of Friday, not even 12 hours before deputies found it.
While responding to the area, a Nicollet County investigator noted a suspicious vehicle in the immediate area pulling an empty trailer. Contact was made with the vehicle’s occupants after the vehicle had driven down a dead end to the Peterson Lake Wildlife Management Area.
While the investigator was speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, he noted various tools, straps, and ropes in the trailer that were similar to what was left in the area of the stolen bell.
Arrested at the scene were Travis John Carlson, age 38, of St. Peter and Tonia Lee Marsh, age 41, also of St Peter.
It was also discovered that the male and female had burglarized a garage in the same area that the church bell was stolen from.
Both parties have been formally charged with felony theft, felony attempted theft and 3rd degree burglary and are being held in the Nicollet County Jail.