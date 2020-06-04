Firefighters and law enforcement were on scene Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m., as Ell-Mar Apartments, off North Washington Avenue in St. Peter, caught fire.
There was no report yet of any potential injuries Thursday afternoon.
On scene, residents shared what they saw. Mary Ferguson was inside the four-story complex when she noticed smoke coming outside of the building.
"When I came outside, at the top, there was barely anything, but on the third floor, the flames were just coming out," she said. "And then all of a sudden, the second floor got it, then our apartment on the first floor got it."
Jennifer Haberman also lives in the complex with her husband. She and her daughter were returning home as the flames erupted.
"We were just on our way to Mankato, and someone told us our place was on fire, and so I pulled back in, and I ran upstairs and the whole thing was engulfed in flames, and our neighbor was trying to break out the fire extinguisher to use that," she said. "I ran and grabbed my dogs, but I have a new kitty, and she had jumped out of the cage, so I'm worried about her."
Everyone looking on was hopeful that all would be safe, as the firefighters attempted to quell the flames.
"That's kind of what we're hoping," Haberman said, "that everyone is safe."
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.