A sea of residents with and without masks packed the St. Peter Middle School media center Monday night, Aug. 16, drawing the battle lines for a contentious conversation.
Ultimately, the School Board voted, by the slimmest of margins, 4-3, in favor of a mandate that will require all staff, teachers and students in the school district, kindergarten and up, to wear masks on school property — an effort to protect against the COVID-19 virus and its spread. This approval, though, came with plenty of opposition and some concessions.
Rather than imposing the mandate until Oct. 1, as originally proposed by Superintendent Bill Gronseth and staff, the board chose a follow-the-numbers approach. Students will no longer be required to wear masks if the community COVID positivity rate is below 5% for five consecutive days, there is a downward trend in positive cases, and there are less than five reported cases within the school district. Another concession was moving the masking requirement from everyone 2 and up to just K-12.
"Our priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, being able to maintain in-person learning, and following the guidance provided by the state and federal government," Superintendent Gronseth said in a column submitted the following day.
Split vote
Board Chair Ben Leonard, along with members Drew Dixon, Jon Carlson and Bill Soderlund voted in favor of the mandate. Members Vickie Hager, Tracy Stuewe and Tim Lokensgard voted against. All spoke during the meeting to express their own thoughts and reasoning; some struggled with the decision.
Stuewe spoke most directly in opposition. She noted that she recently went to a local establishment where everyone was enjoying themselves, and if they had all been wearing masks, the interactions would've lost their luster. She also noted that Nicollet County did not stand in the way of the recent county fair, which had people close together for days. She said students will similarly lose enjoyment, due to masking.
"I don't believe if we say 'No masks,' we'll automatically go to distance learning," Stuewe said.
Chair Leonard spoke clearly in favor of the policy as a matter of safety and precaution, allowing the district to take time and analyze outcomes, before taking next steps. He said they don’t know how numbers will change, but the district and its people can take a step to protect themselves in the meantime. He also noted that, according to federal guidelines, if a student tests positive, but other students exposed to that student were masked, those other students won't have to quarantine.
Other board members were more uncertain in their thinking. Tim Lokensgard said he's gone back and forth on the issue multiple times. He has members of his household who are and members who aren't vaccinated. He ultimately voted against the mandate, struggling with the requirement aspect, but he also noted the possible positives of masking, including the reduction of quarantines.
Member Soderlund, meanwhile, ended up voting in favor of the mandate, despite his uncertainty. Soderlund noted that he hasn't seen research to indicate that cloth masks are truly effective in stopping spread, especially when compared to N95 masks. He noted that the situation is frustrating, because we're "living in an experiment" and we don't truly have enough data to make decisions.
Community input
In all, 22 community members stepped up to the mic during the public comment section, 12 in favor of the proposed mandate and 10 against. And there were plenty more in the audience who had their own opinions but didn't speak on the record.
One community member spoke in favor of the mandate and said she wasn't sure if the school district could pull off the masking requirement last year, but she was encouraged by the efforts of teachers and staff leadership. She said the proposal for the start of this year was judicious, and it made sense to wear the masks until the district could get a better handle on things.
Another community member agreed and said that masks don't violate anyone's personal freedom, because no one has the right to endanger anyone else during a public health crisis. He noted that's why society uses seat belts, tetanus vaccines and more.
On the other side, many advocated for parent choice. One community member noted that severity of the virus in children is rare. She also said that COVID will impact the community and beyond for a long time, and asked how long masking will go on with it. She implored the School Board to let parents decide.
A seventh-grade student also spoke at the meeting, saying they get headaches and become distracted when having to wear masks for extended periods of time. They asked why students should have a choice about wearing a mask when those 12 and older have a choice whether to get the vaccine.
The School Board debated for over an hour and a half after the public input, and with its narrow decision to impose the mask mandate, using local statistics as a base, all staff, students and visitors should expect to be required to wear masks at the start of the school year.
At the moment, Nicollet County is in the 'Substantial' category for community transmission, according to the CDC, just below the 'High' category and above the 'Moderate' and 'Low' categories. All counties surrounding Nicollet are currently at the high transmission level. Mankato also imposed a mask mandate to start the school year, but only for grades K-8. Some other local school districts, like Cleveland, Le Sueur-Henderson, and Tri-City United have not yet imposed mask mandates, but are encouraging mask wearing.