The 2021 Winterfest Medallion Hunt began Friday, Jan. 29. The hunt is sponsored by State Farm and local agent Jay Zender.

Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 29

We’ve welcomed back hunters 16 times before,

I can’t wait to see what year 17 has in store.

We know the medallion is somewhere on public ground,

But which park will hold the treasure this time around?

