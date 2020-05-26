Nicollet County does not have the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the south central Minnesota region — not even close — but it does have the most reported deaths from the ongoing pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported the sixth death in the county, a resident in their 80s. And Nicollet County Public Health further reported that a seventh death is now confirmed, an individual in their 90s. This came after the fourth and fifth deaths in the county were officially reported by MDH on Monday; those two residents were in their 80s and 90s.
The county thus far has reported 71 confirmed cases, which pales in comparison to some of the metro counties, and even counties in south central Minnesota, like Rice County, that have reported hundreds of cases. But the fact that Nicollet County has more deaths, despite fewer reported cases than many counties, is an indicator of the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities.
The first death from the disease in Nicollet County was on April 9; it was an individual in their 90s. Since then, six more deaths occurred, and all the individuals were in their 80s or 90s.
"We’re really worried about our vulnerable populations and congregate living communities, because transmission is so high once it enters those communities," Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg said.
The case county in Nicollet County continues to grow, as it does across the state, but it's very likely that many cases went uncounted and will continue to go uncounted. That is because health leaders believe the disease can go undetected in many people, as they don't show symptoms, or at least not severe symptoms.
Those people, though, can still spread the virus, and it only takes one transmission — from a non-vulnerable person to a vulnerable person — for the virus to go from unproblematic to deadly.
The Center for Disease Control reports that people 65 years and older, along with people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, are the most likely to become severely ill from COVID-19. Others vulnerable include those with underlying medical conditions, including: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, compromised immune systems, severe obesity, diabetes, kidney disease and liver disease.
Just over 80 percent of deaths across Minnesota, as of May 26, were of people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
While the state is beginning a process to open up, health officials are still encouraging residents to take whatever precautions possible. Chief among them is wearing face covers while out in public.
"We really continue to encourage the use of cloth face coverings whenever people go out. I know they can be frustrating for some people, but they can make a difference. And the more people we have that wear them, the more people we have safe," Sassenberg said.
She added, "I would also encourage continued hand washing and social distancing and keeping groups to 10 or less. We will be going out to locations when we see groups larger than 10 and doing our best to provide education."