A search warrant application filed in Nicollet County District Court indicated that the owner of KingPins Bowling Alley in St. Peter started the fire that caused the building to burn to the ground Feb. 16. The owner reportedly told investigators that it was an accident.
The warrant describes KingPins owner Dwight Selders, a Le Sueur resident, reportedly admitting to an investigator, more than a week after the incident, that he caused the fire by accidentally igniting a rag while trying to fix a pin-setter. He reportedly admitted to walking out of the building, in what he described as a panic. He reportedly admitted that he saw the building in flames as he exited but did not call 911, telling investigators that he did not know why he didn't act to stop the fire or get help.
The application for the search warrant was put in by a member of the St. Peter Police Department, and it said the detective was attempting to discover if any materials in the burned down building were "used as means of committing a crime." The St. Peter detective was working in accordance with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.
The fire marshal reportedly discovered, during his investigation, that one of 12 pin-setting machines — it was located near the middle of the alleys — was the likely origin point of the fire. The fire marshal's testing found a "significant level of an odor of an accelerant in the area" of that pin-setting machine. Due to water freezing on the ground, the fire marshal had to delay their investigation until a tent could be put over the ruins of the building to warm the area up.
The fire marshal also located several canisters of fluids, containing the highly flammable chemical acetone, in the area behind the pin setter, believed to be used for oiling and maintaining lanes and common to bowling alleys. Among the canisters, one appeared to have been open at the time of the fire.
In a recorded statement on the day of the fire, KingPins owner Selders reportedly told the fire marshal that there had been issues with a pin setter, which he had tried to repair Saturday, the day before the fire. On the day of the fire, a witness also told the St. Peter Herald that they were at the alley that same Saturday and had noticed issues with a pin-setting machine.
Selders told the fire marshal that he was unable to fix the problem Saturday night and was planning to return with a friend the next day to work on it.
Eleven days after the fire, the fire marshal met with Selders again, and in a recorded statement Selders reportedly said that he was at the bowling alley Feb. 16 morning and accidentally caused the fire. He said he was working on a pin-setter with a torch when he accidentally set a towel/cloth on fire; he said that towel/cloth was inside a bucket with other flammable material. He told the fire marshal that he panicked after the fire was set and left the area, turning off the lights behind the pin-setter as he left.
Selders reportedly admitted seeing the towel on fire and walking past a fire extinguisher as he left. He also reportedly admitted to seeing flames and fire in the lanes and knew that it had gotten out of control when he locked the doors to the business and walked away.
Selders denied to the fire marshal that any accelerant was used on the floor to assist the fire and denied that any fire was set on purpose.
Any evidence found at the scene of the fire through the search warrant will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul for further analysis. Nicollet County District Court approved the warrant, finding "that probably cause exists" that evidence of a crime may be found at the scene.
Selders and Jessica Tonsfeldt, both of Le Sueur, purchased the bowling alley property on the south end of St. Peter in 2014. It had already been named KingPins, and they wanted to continue the business.
“Our hearts are devastated,” Tonsfeldt said after the fire. “The lives the bowling alley touched goes back generations. We are feeling the support of the community and patrons through this time.”
Selders had a lifetime connection to the alley, having started bowling there at age 5.
“There’s not any other bowling alley I’d like to own,” he said in 2014.
According to property records, the building was first constructed in 1962 with a number of renovations since. It has served as a bowling alley for nearly 60 years, previously named Bowlero Lanes and Sioux Trail Lanes.
No injuries were reported from the fire, and St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman said there was no damage to adjacent properties.