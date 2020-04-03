Reeling from years of a weak local farm economy, driven by inconsistent growing conditions and low commodity prices, many area farmers have taken another hit as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc at the global and local levels.
“The markets are really hurting us right now,” said Matt Braun, a Northfield Township farmer. “Hopefully it will come around in the fall, but we’ll have to cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, who serves as vice chair of the House’s Agriculture Committee, said that over the last several weeks he’s heard from many in the agriculture community who are struggling to stay afloat. Brand expects that the governor and Legislature will take additional steps to help farmers soon. Even so, he says the overall outlook for farm country is bleak, and things aren’t likely to get much better soon.
Brand says he’s particularly concerned that an increasing number of coronavirus cases could all but paralyze the local farm economy. He pointed to Martin County, the largest hog producing county in the state. In recent days, the rural county along Minnesota’s southern border has become a coronavirus hot spot. With 23 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths, Brand fears the county is merely a potential harbinger of what is about to hit the region.
“How do you get people to mill the grain, ship the grain, work in the hog barns if they’re sick?” he said. “It’s becoming a very serious situation in Martin County, but I can’t imagine it will just be Martin County in the future.”
No bounce back
Farmers like Braun had hoped for months that 2020 could be a bounce back year for production. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s recently released Prospective Plantings Report, farmers are expected to plant 97 million acres of corn and 83.5 million acres of soybeans. While those figures are down slightly from earlier projections, both would mark a substantial increase from 2019’s planting season. Last year, with a wet, late start to the growing season, just 89.7 million acres of corn and 76.1 acres of soybeans were planted.
Farmers also had hope that a strong harvest could be accompanied by stronger markets, as conflicts with key trading partners that had marred an otherwise strong economy seemed to be moving towards a resolution.
At the end of January, President Donald Trump signed off on the new United States-Mexico- Canada Agreement trade agreement. Canada followed with ratification on March 13, bringing years of debates over the future of trade between the three countries to a close. Just two weeks prior, Trump struck a “Phase One” trade deal with China. Supporters say it could increase America’s agricultural exports to $50 billion and its overall exports by $200 billion, although the deal only includes fixed targets for this year and next.
The two new agreements are particularly important, because China, Canada and Mexico are by far the three largest importers of U.S. goods. In 2017, the U.S. exchanged nearly $1.7 trillion in goods with those three countries.
The damage from trade conflicts remains raw for many farmers, especially soybean farmers who were hit hard by Chinese soybean tariffs. Fortunately, the market crash caused by coronavirus has thus far largely spared soybeans, but it hasn’t been so kind to corn. With the first quarter of 2020 coming to a close, corn prices have dropped by 12%, with most of the damage coming over the last month. That marks the largest quarterly drop in corn prices since 2014.
Corn prices have been driven down largely because of a massive reduction in ethanol production. The price of gas has collapsed over the last month as travelers around the world have become subject to increasingly tight restrictions due to coronavirus.
That fall is likely to continue as Saudi Arabia ramps up oil production in violation of agreements made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to limit production. Currently, the price of oil is about a third of what it was in December.
That’s left local farmers in an unenviable but familiar position: hoping for more assistance from the state and federal governments, just months after receiving trade aid “bailout” funds in the wake of trade conflicts.
“We thought we were putting ourselves in a position where we wouldn’t need government aid,” said Keith Schrader, a Wheeling Township farmer. “Instead, it looks like ag will need another infusion of cash.”
Harold Wolle, a St. James area corn farmer who serves on the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association, was similarly concerned about the implications of the crisis, from lower corn prices to particularly weak demand for ethanol to potential disruption of supply chains.
“It makes me anxious,” he said.
Smaller market
Farmers who depend on selling their products locally to restaurants or hotels or at farmers markets have taken an even bigger hit, with those establishments closed for an indeterminate period of time.
Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read said he is among the farmers who have taken a serious hit. Read and his wife Jodi have raised dairy sheep and produced artisan cheese at Shepherd’s Way Farms just outside of Nerstrand for nearly two decades.
“Over 50% of our business depends on restaurants and hotels,” Read said. “If all of the restaurants and hotels are closed, we’re struggling.”
Read said that so far, disaster relief programs have not been made available to specialty farmers and other agricultural enterprises. Read added that state officials have thus far primarily focused on ensuring food security, leaving many small and family farmers neglected.
On the positive side, the recently passed federal stimulus package provided about $23.5 billion for programs to support farmers. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will have the authority to spend that money as he sees fit. In addition, the state has replenished its Rural Finance Authority with $50 million for its loan program designed to help farmers going through financial stress.
Funds can be used by farmers for capital improvements and to overcome lean times. It’s specifically targeted at small- and medium-size farms, as only farmers with less than $850,000 in equity are eligible.
It’s possible additional assistance could make its way from the state and federal levels of government. Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said he’d like to see more support for farmers and other small businesses in a future stimulus package.
While the state officially enjoys a $1.5 billion surplus, the economic crash from coronavirus has almost certainly erased that. Even with $2.2 billion in assistance authorized by the federal government, many legislators believe that the state is now looking at a significant deficit.