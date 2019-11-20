This year’s St. Peter High School fall production, Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast,” will take to the stage on the weekend, with showtimes set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 22; and Saturday, Nov. 23, and a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Scott Hermanson is co-directing this year’s fall musical along with Karen Steinhoff, while Robbie Deering is the director of choreography. The technical directors are Mike Reeser and Deering. Liam Dixon takes the Beast role, while Katie Engeldinger will serve as Belle.
Tickets will be available for purchase online by going to stpeter.epaytrak.com or in person through the St. Peter Community and Family Education office in the Community Center (600 South Fifth Street, room 207).
Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, according to StageAgent.com, “‘Beauty and the Beast’ tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village.
“When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return.
“There is a time limit, too: once a magical rose loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and he will stay a Beast forever. The Beast’s enchanted household--populated by such beloved characters as Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Chip--watch anxiously as Belle and the Beast grow to understand and befriend one another. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall off the enchanted rose--will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?”