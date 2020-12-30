Gustavus Adolphus College is expanding and relocating its Center for Inclusive Excellence, President Rebecca Bergman announced today.
The college will begin renovating the lower level of the Johnson Student Union on November 23 in anticipation of relocating the Center for Inclusive Excellence from the Jackson Campus Center to the space currently occupied by The Dive. The project, which is one of the college’s Racial Justice and Inclusion initiatives, is expected to conclude in early February 2021.
The Center for Inclusive Excellence, formerly known as the Diversity Center, is the physical home of the college’s diversity, equity, and inclusion work and a popular gathering space for students. In partnership with the President’s Council on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and a variety of student groups, the Center offers programs, provides support, and builds community networks that advance Gustavus racial justice and inclusion efforts. The Center for Inclusive Excellence evolved out of a rich history that began in the 1960s and early ’70s.
Center for Inclusive Excellence Director Tom Flunker
The renovation will include new workspaces for Director Tom Flunker and the new assistant director, who the college will announce in the coming weeks; dedicated offices for the Diversity Leadership Council and Building Bridges; an additional space for faculty office hours or small work groups; and a new conference room. Overall, the Center for Inclusive Excellence will more than quadruple its current footprint, including 966 square feet for the new offices and 3,127 square feet for program offerings and common areas. The iconic wood floor and pool tile of “The Dive,” a remnant of the building’s history and favorite of generations of Gustavus alumni, will remain.
“The changes that have been taking place for the Center for Inclusive Excellence (CIE) are essential elements in creating a new narrative that underscores our role in fostering an increasingly diverse, inclusive, and welcoming community. As the composition of our student body continues to change, the activities, programs, and focus of the Center also continue to grow,” Flunker said. “This expansion allows the Center to more fully live into its motto ‘All Means All’ by establishing a collaborative, intentional, and welcoming space for all students.”
“I look forward to celebrating the dedication of the new Center for Inclusive Excellence and seeing the many opportunities that emerge from this newly renovated space,” President Bergman said in the announcement to students, faculty, and staff. “As we continue to build a community committed to Racial Justice and Inclusion, the expanded Center for Inclusive Excellence will serve as the living cornerstone of the college’s ongoing work in this important area.”