The local drug task force made a major bust in St. Peter in February.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett V.P. Mason reported that, in early February, agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) conducted a narcotics investigation involving Francisco Farias-Maldonado. The investigation led agents to obtain a search warrant for the person of Farias-Maldonado, his residence located at 1700 Freeman Trail lot No. 35 in St. Peter and his vehicle, a 2014 Mazda 6. Agents received information that Farias-Maldonado was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Chicago into southern Minnesota.
THE CRDVOTF includes law enforcement from agencies in Le Sueur and Rice County counties. The February bust was assisted by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (which includes law enforcement in Nicollet, Martin, Watonwan and Blue Earth counties), the St. Peter Police Department and the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 18, agents observed Farias-Maldonado’s 2014 Mazda 6 parked at the residence of 176 Summit Park in St. Peter. Sometime later, agents observed Farias-Maldonado exit the residence and get in the vehicle to leave. Agents followed and coordinated a traffic stop of the vehicle. A Deputy with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle, and the search warrant was then executed by CRDVOTF agents on the vehicle and on Farias-Maldonado’s person. During the search of the vehicle, Agents located numerous items — most notably three large vacuum sealed bags containing raw marijuana, each bag believed to contain one pound.
Farias-Maldonado was arrested and jailed in Le Sueur County for Controlled Substance Crimes. Agents then completed two additional search warrants in the city of St. Peter on that same date. The search warrants included Farias-Maldonado’s Freeman Trail residence and 176 Summit Park residence where he was observed leaving just prior to the traffic stop.
During the execution of the search warrant at 176 Summit Park, agents located 13 additional large vacuum sealed bags containing raw marijuana, each believed to contain 1 pound.
A total of 16 pounds of raw marijuana was seized in this case. Farias-Maldonado provided post-Miranda statements to CRDVOTF Agents detailing the possession and sale of large amounts of marijuana. He stated that he has used numerous different names, and stated his real name is Juan Jose Chavez. He acknowledged that the marijuana seized was his and that he sells it by the pound. He stated that he purchased approximately 55 pounds of marijuana in Illinois and brought it to the city of St. Peter.
Farias-Maldonado is facing charges in Le Sueur County for third degree and fifth degree controlled substance crimes, both felony level.
CRDVOTF Commander Paul LaRoche commented, “I am proud of our agents and commend the work they did in this case. Our goal is to target mid to upper level dealers impacting our area and this case certainly furthers that mission.”