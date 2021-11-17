A reminder to mark your calendars for the St. Peter High School fall musical production of "Mamma Mia!," which will hit the Performing Arts Center stage the weekend of Nov. 18-21 with three evening shows and a matinee performance.
Showtimes are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets are on sale now either online at stpeter.epaytrak.com or in person at the Community Education Office (Suite 207 in the St. Peter Community Center).
“We are improving every day,” Robbie Deering, SPHS fall play director, said. “Each member of the cast and crew is working on what they can control and perfect before opening night. We have some of the most dedicated and enthusiastic students in this show, so it makes the process incredibly enjoyable.
“Since casting the show in September, our cast has experienced challenges and setbacks that they have overcome. We are prepared to put a product on stage that everyone is proud of and shows the full range of skills and passion our cast and crew has.”
"Mamma Mia!" is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, members of the band. The title of the musical is taken from the group's 1975 chart-topper "Mamma Mia." Ulvaeus and Andersson, who composed the original music for ABBA, were involved in the development of the show from the beginning.
According to stageagent.com, the synopsis for "Mamma Mia!" is, “On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Told through the legendary music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.”
Robbie Deering is the director for this year’s SPHS fall play with Jennifer Maldonado helping out as assistant director and Bri Bergstrom as vocal director. SPHS senior Hannah Wohlers is the stage manager this year. The following is this year’s cast and crew: