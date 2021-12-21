St. Peter Middle School eighth-grade student Quinn Rassbach was celebrated at the Dec. 20 St. Peter School Board meeting for the North’s Clothes Closet program she created.
This is Quinn’s fourth year of collecting and organizing warm clothing for students in need. Quinn reported that 143 people shopped at her two-day event held in November.
Quinn said this about her project:
“Hi, my name is Quinn Rassbach and I am an eighth grader at St. Peter Middle School. My mission is to collect warm clothes and give them away to students and their families in the St. Peter School District.
“Over the years, I have always noticed that some of us don’t have warm clothes for the winter and I want everyone to have the opportunity to have warm clothes.
“When I was in fourth grade, I decided to organize an event that would help all students in the St. Peter School District stay warm.
“I have the most amazing team of people helping me with North’s Clothes Closet. My third-grade teacher, Mrs. Landsteiner helped me plan the very first North’s Clothes Closet, and she has been so amazing these past years. She is always helping with planning the event, setting up the event, helping during the event, and cleaning up after the event is over.
“Mr. Doherty, North’s principal, is also such an important part of North’s Clothes Closet. Without his help I would never have been able to do this project in the first place and I cannot thank him enough for his help. He has been very supportive since the start.
“Miss Zitur has also been a great volunteer since the beginning. The last two years that I have done North’s Clothes Closet, the Gustavus Softball team has been a big help by helping with every aspect of North’s Clothes Closet.
“I also have a lovely team of my friends from school. I enjoy having friends from school help out every year because we work hard and are able to just have fun together at the same time. This year, my friends helping out will be Kiera Friedrich, Rahaf Salim, Sophie Meyer, Julie Weber, and June Elias (all eighth graders at St. Peter Middle School).
“If you would like to donate clean, new or gently used clothes, bring them to your school’s office donation box. Some of the clothes we need are hats, mittens, snow pants, jackets, long pants and long sleeved shirts.”