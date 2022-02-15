Law Enforcement officers from across southern Minnesota mourned the death and honored the life of former St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters Saturday.
The police chief of 22 years died at the age of 63 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Feb. 6. The impact of his long career in the city of St. Peter was made visible on Feb. 12 by a lengthy procession of emergency vehicles traveling from the Catholic Church of St. Peter to the Calvary Cemetery to witness Peters’ burial.
The wellspring of support for Peters was so numerous that Peters’ son-in-law and Willmar Police Captain Mike Anderson couldn’t keep track of all the departments in attendance. Current and retired law enforcement officers from the St. Peter Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, North Mankato, Mankato, Sibley County, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were among the crowd that observed Peters being laid to rest on Saturday, but Anderson acknowledged that count was incomplete.
“Unfortunately, I’ve been to a number of law enforcement funerals, both active and retired officers, and it is always emotional,” said Anderson. “Speaking from the family’s position, the support, from the beginning of the arrangements until Matt was buried, from law enforcement was just unbelievable. It really is like a second family.”
Often due to frequent changes in city leadership, it’s uncommon for police chiefs to stay with a single city as long as Peters served the city of St. Peter. His storied career made Peters a well-known and well-liked staple in southern Minnesota law enforcement.
“[His wife] JoEllen was so thankful for all the law enforcement that showed up, because it was such a huge part of Matt’s life and Matt’s identity,” said Anderson.
Peters spent over 40 years in law enforcement until his retirement from the head of the St. Peter Police Department on May 3, 2021. He remained so passionate about policework throughout his life it took over a year for Peters to decide when to retire. Eventually, JoEllen had to pick the date of Peters’ retirement for him.
Peters was first drawn to policing while in high school, growing up in Waseca. While staying with a friend, he could hear and see a domestic conflict occurring across the street. When a police officer stepped in, Peters was struck by the officer’s decision to engage in a dialogue with the two parties.
The incident stayed with Peters as attended the University of South Dakota, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and minors in sociology and psychology.
He began his career working in the fire division of the National Forest Service in the Black Hills in 1977. He transitioned to law enforcement in 1980, serving 8 years as a Deputy Sheriff with the Custer County Sheriff’s Department in South Dakota.
After marrying his wife JoEllen, Peters moved back to Minnesota to take a vacant position in the Janesville Police Department. Peters earned his first taste of leadership and served as the Janesville Police Chief for 11 years.
In one of the high points of his career, Peters was admitted to the FBI National Academy while heading the Janesville Police Department.
Though he enjoyed life in the Janesville community, Peters had his eyes on other opportunities. That opportunity came knocking in 1998 when he learned the city of St. Peter was searching for a new police chief. He took the job in October, 1998 and dedicated the next 22 years of his life to serving the St. Peter community.
Over the next two decades, he was a leader and mentor to local law enforcement. A point of pride for Peters was the quality of the officers he hired.
His love for the job even rubbed off on a then 15-year old Mike Anderson. The Willmar police captain just a teenager when he began dating his wife and Peters’ daughter, Kim Anderson. Peters was an early influence on Anderson and played a big part in his decision to pursue policing.
“He was a big reason why I made sure to stay out of trouble and why I went into law enforcement and got my four year degree,” said Anderson. “Everything from the way he dealt with people, not only doing things right, but doing the right thing, was important to him. He taught me all sorts of life lessons from both a personal and career standpoint.”
For those who wish, memorial donations in memory of Matt may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.