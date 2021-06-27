After a summer of social distancing, southern Minnesotans (and beyond) were ready to go out and eat kraut. On the weekend of June 25-27, Sauerkraut Days returned to the city of Henderson following last year’s shutdown and was swamped with thousands of visitors fueling record-breaking sales.
“I think people were really anxious to get out after this year off and have some fun,” said Kraut Krew member Denny Graham.
Henderson’s annual summer festival returned with a variety of events from live music to little league, a zoo, and of course, the sauerkraut eating contest. But before festivities began, Sauerkraut Days pre-gamed with a Kraut Can Hunt. The Sauerkraut Days Committee posted clues on Facebook encouraging adventurers to find a can of Frank’s Quality Kraut hidden somewhere in the city of Henderson. Brianne Berger and Casie, Lincoln and Aleda Klockmann tracked down the secret sauerkraut at the Henderson Outpost.
Sauerkraut Days was in full swing on Friday with the annual Kraut Car Cruise featuring a cavalcade of vehicles including cars, tractors, ATVs and motorcycles. Couples tested how well they knew their partners in the Not So Newlywed Game and musical acts Jared Graff and the Shaw Brothers entertained festival goers under the big top.
The DRS Little League Basketball tournament also launched on Friday. Eight teams competed over three days at the Bender Park field including LS-H Gold, LS-H Blue, LS-H Gray, Cleveland Orange, Cleveland Black, Faribault, St. Patrick 1 and St. Patrick 2.
This year’s Sauerkraut Days motto ‘The Only Cure is Kraut” was more fitting than organizers could have imagined. After an extended dry spell afflicting Le Sueur County and Southern Minnesota as a whole, the kraut cured the drought as light showers rained on Saturday and Sunday.
“I think we needed rain so bad, it left people with smiles on their faces,” said Graham.
The rain didn’t stop attendees from enjoying the bevy of activities planned on the weekend. Saturday kicked off with a morning fun run followed by tractor ride and a bean bag tournament before noon. The Wild Things Zoo animal show allowed visitors to see exotic animals up close while young children enjoyed playing on a bungee, inflatable bounce house, slides and riding in a barrel train.
In the afternoon, competitors faced off in an arm wrestling tournament and children rode down the streets of Henderson in a kiddie parade before the owl parade later that evening. The day also featured music from George’s Concertina Band, Lukas Grafff, Jeff Christ and finally rock and country cover band Wreckless.
On Sunday, Sauerkraut Days held their grand parade at noon. Firefighters engaged in a water fight with their hoses and visitors enjoyed the music of one man band Larry Novotny before the festival’s grand finale - the Kraut Eating Contest.
“The Kraut eating contest is so much fun because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Graham.
The Kraut Eating Contest featured plenty of new faces this year as 12 contestants challenged themselves to eat two pounds of Kraut as fast as possible. The event’s newest judge Rick Bruns gave each contestant a pat down to ensure no cheating before they took the stage with the hopes of beating the coveted 60 second record.
While the 60 second record remained unbroken, Sauerkraut Days celebrated a new champion, Mason “The Mullet Man” Simon of St. Thomas. It was Simon’s first time competing at Sauerkraut Days, but he was feeling confident after participating in several kraut eating contests in Le Sueur. Simon’s friends lifted him on their shoulders after he finished his sauerkraut in three minutes and 20 seconds.
“I’ve been at Sauerkraut Days ever since I was a little [kid], but this is my first time being up there,” said Simon. “It was easy. I just ate as fast as I can.”
Sauerkraut Days also received some neighborly help in boosting their turnout from the Giant Days Committee in Le Sueur. The neighboring festival organizers sponsored a shuttle from Le Sueur to Henderson for Sauerkraut Days and in return, the Sauerkraut Days Committee will sponsor a shuttle to Giant Days come August.