Nicollet County has formulated a plan to spend its $4.1 million in CARES Act pandemic relief funding, and it starts with helping individuals who may need it most, but also makes room for small businesses.
The state of Minnesota recently distributed its dollars to counties, cities and townships, but it did not give specific direction on how those dollars should be spent. The dollars are not meant to replace revenue and they should be used only for expenses related to the pandemic. Also, costs that the dollars go toward should be incurred by Dec. 1, meaning the money can’t be saved. Other than those basic rules, the entities seemingly have a lot of discretion in how to spend.
The Board of Commissioners passed a flexible spending plan at its Aug. 11 meeting, allowing staff to move ahead with a few programs now, while loosely allocating dollars to various causes.
The largest sum goes straight to the county, reimbursing it for costs incurred since the pandemic began and preventing those costs from going to local taxpayers. That includes payroll and benefits, Public Health response, facility disinfection, technology and increased solid waste costs. It amounts to about $2.07 million, which is about half of the total the county received.
The other half of the funds are allocated to community, business and nonprofit assistance.
Specifically, staff recommended $300,000 to local school districts for distance learning expenses, $150,000 to fund community partners that took hits, $100,000 in health and safety PPE grants to local organizations, $100,000 to a crisis funding program (individual and family assistance for lost income, housing needs, etc.), $50,000 for childcare funding, $10,000 to local food programs, $10,000 for iPad distance learning grants, and $10,000 for livestock depopulation and economic assistance.
After that, the county has its eyes on using $1 million to go toward business assistance grants. And that still leaves about $343,000 to go toward other programs or to add to some of the ones already listed.
To kick things off, staff had commissioners approve three initial plans: the crisis funding, the health and safety PPE funding, and the childcare funding. The crisis program can help individuals and families with housing and rent costs, transportation costs, funeral costs and more. The PPE program is open to all organizations of 50 employees or less in the county that need some kind of PPE or safety equipment during the pandemic. The childcare plan will assist families struggling to pay for care at the moment.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassie Sassenberg indicated that those programs will serve immediate needs. She noted that the entire funding plan, once enacted, will fill a lot of gaps caused by the pandemic, but it certainly won’t be enough to help every person who needs it right now.
“I would not say I’m confident (that the plan fulfills everything), but I think this is a good start, and once we get these rolled out, we might start to see some other gaps that we could work on covering,” she said.
After rolling out the first three programs, county staff will continue to return to the board, seeking permission to roll out other programs in the funding plan. County Administrator Ryan Krosch noted that things could change quickly, and the board has flexibility to alter the allocated dollars over the next months.
Regarding the $1 million to be distributed to businesses through grants, there are still some question marks. what businesses should qualify? Who should be ruled out? What should the maximum grant be? How much documentation would be required?
What staff proposed in a July 21 discussion with the Board of Commissioners was a program with $5,000 maximum grants. Only businesses with at least one employee and less than 20 employees would qualify, and they cannot be home-based. The businesses would have to demonstrate adverse impact from the pandemic. Krosch indicated he would like to see some kind of documentation from the businesses applying, but he’d also like to keep the process simple and easy to utilize.
With feedback from the commissioners, Krosch said he and staff would continue fine tuning the plan, and staff intends to bring something more specific back to the board.