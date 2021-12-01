There’s only one place within 50 miles offering customers a chance to kick back and mingle with neighbors while puffing on a cigar. That business is in St. Peter.
In August, owners Adam Salfer, Andy Seitzer, Lucas Simonette and Shelby Simonette opened the doors to the valley’s only cigar lounge: Smolder Cigar Emporium. Located at 122 W Nassau St., the lounge offers a comfy leather couch and armchair seating for relaxation and conversation after retrieving a cigar from the emporium’s walk-in humidor.
Each cigar offered by Smolder Cigar Emporium is hand-picked by Adam Salfer and Lucas Simonette with an eye for the palette of smokers in the valley and Twin Cities area. Because Smolder Cigar Emporium is one of the few cigar lounges in the area, it’s a destination for locals and people outside of town. Seitzer estimated that half of Smolder's customers are from the St. Peter area, while the other 50% travel from outside of town.
“We have our set regulars that come in to try new sticks all the time. We get something new, typically weekly, so everyone is looking for that,” said Shelby Simonette. “Then we get the ones from the [Twin] Cities, where they come down because we’re one of the only couple of shops that carry a certain selection of cigar.”
Simonette said many customers come to Smolder Cigar Emporium, because it's the only shop in the area that carries an AKC cigar. Many other brands lining the humidor are unavailable at other cigar shops in the region.
“We specialize in stuff that you wouldn’t necessarily see at the local competition,” said Salfer. “We do carry some of that stuff, but we push more for the stuff that’s not going to be readily available within 30 miles of here. More of the boutique class in cigars.”
Customers may sample new sticks before deciding what to purchase. They’re also allowed to bring food and drink from home and local restaurants. Simonette recommended bringing a coffee from the River Rock Cafe, right around the corner from the emporium.
Salfer likened the environment of the emporium to an even more laid back bar culture where people from all stations in life can walk in and have a conversation.
“One thing that attracted me to cigar culture originally was the community aspect of it,” said Salfer. "Being able to sit across from someone and have a conversation about whatever whether it’s sports, politics or whatever topic we get to. It’s a great equalizer; people of every sort of walk of life walk into here and enjoy a cigar whether they’re a fast food worker, a janitor or a lawyer.”
The owners were proud to enjoy a steady stream of customers after opening just three months prior. They had talked about opening a cigar lounge one day, but it wasn’t until purchasing the building they realized they could turn their dream into a reality.
“The guys are very passionate about cigar culture, looking to bring it to this side of the Twin Cities,” said Shelby Simonette. “It started out as a dream and then a few of us bought this building and we were going to rent it out. As we were demolishing and restructuring things, we thought ‘Hey, this would be a great place to open that cigar lounge we always talked about.”