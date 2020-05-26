It wasn't the typical Memorial Day in St. Peter, but the American Legion and associated groups made sure it was one to remember.
A normal ceremony would see the public invited, along with the school band, a few speakers, Legion members and other guests. But with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact locally and nationally, Memorial Day ceremonies all across the country were largely changed, or in some cases, canceled.
In St. Peter, the American Legion utilized its Riders group to hold a less expansive commemoration for local soldiers who have died. The riders spread out at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park and honored the veterans listed on the wall. Mike Quick, a member of American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion, performed TAPS on his trumpet.
Meanwhile, at the American Legion in the downtown, volunteers worked hard to put together hundreds of meals for community members, who could get the meals for free but were encouraged to donate if they could. The barbecue style meals were dropped off to individuals in vehicles waiting curbside.
By the end of the day, the Legion had served over 400 meals, and had more than exceeded its fundraising goal for the day.
"We knew people are still 'stay at home' and not much is open. We want our members and community to be safe," Legion member Nancy Vogel said. "We wanted to create an event where we could cook for their entire family — a good old fashioned barbecue with all the fixings."
Vogel noted that, at one point, there was a line of cars two blocks long, as people waited their turn to pick up meals. The donations were a big boost to the Legion, which is struggling, as the pandemic has forced the closure of dine-in eating and drinking. The Legion intends to start with brand new supplies when it can reopen, so it needs funds to get off on the right foot.
"Some families couldn't afford a donation, and we were glad to give back to the community and ask that they just enjoy their family time together with a nice meal," Vogel said. "We more than exceeded our goal. People came from Mankato, Le Center, Le Sueur, Webster, Huchinson, Gaylord, the Twin Cites and more. Everyone expressed how important it is to keep our legions open, remembering those that served and still serve."
The Legion also hosted a youth essay contest for Memorial Day. The winners were Jessilynn, Landon and Hannah (last names not provided). The three winners shared what they have learned about Memorial Day in their essays. They each earned $25 for their efforts.