With students across the state now doing all coursework at home due to COVID-19, the barrier between the classroom and the living room is becoming blurred as families help their children focus in a new — but familiar — learning environment.
Although many parents who typically homeschool their children act as full-time teachers, they are also familiar with the struggle of differentiating between learning time and free time at home. For Ashley Resler, who homeschools her three children in the country, it took a couple years to truly get into a workable routine.
“It was really difficult to be able to differentiate when we were at home and when we were at school,” she explained. “I feel for all these families that are doing distance learning and going through that now, especially with the added challenge of not being able to get out and see friends and family.”
What helped Resler was creating a designated space for table work — which now all takes place in the dining room. Like with periods at school, she said she also tries to limit these lessons to 45 minutes or an hour, letting her children finish whatever they can in that time before taking a break.
Having less rigid schedules — as with many elementary distance learning programs — has also helped Resler take time for herself or her boys when needed, instead of trying to make them push through immediately when they’re frustrated. In the afternoon, she added that they’ll spend a lot of time doing projects around the house or in the yard, cooking together or keeping track of how much it costs to feed the family’s chickens as a way to practice math.
“We sometimes will get up, have breakfast, go for a long walk and then start school,” added Alicia Thayer, a mother of four who homeschools her children in Owatonna. “We take advantage of the warm days and go for walks as much as possible, especially with sitting on the computer — that can be hard for anybody, especially kids.”
While Thayer likes to start the day with exercise, her elementary-aged children tend to focus best in the morning, so Resler usually begins with reading to her sons on the couch — letting them wake up slowly before moving onto lessons at the table.
“Some kids work better in the morning, some kids work better in the afternoon. In the afternoon, it takes my kids twice as long to get through everything,” added Thayer. “You also have to find what works space-wise. Some kids are OK being in a room with lots of things, some kids need to be isolated in order to work.”
She also noted that, when she’s reading to her children, she’ll try to give them something to do with their hands.
“Sometimes they need to be wiggling or moving while they listen to you or are memorizing something,” said Thayer. “We often have our kids do something like fold laundry or play with Legos while I’m reading longer things. Their mind can focus on listening, but their hands are busy. I think that’s helped in the past.”
As homeschool parents, both Resler and Thayer say their day-to-day routines remain largely the same. However, the pandemic has caused homeschooling cooperatives and groups to cancel regularly-scheduled gatherings, leaving families without that added social network.
“A couple times a month, we have a homeschool group that we get together with,” Resler explained. “We have a gym day, where we get together and play with the other homeschool kids. Other times, it’s more organized — we put on a play this winter, so we had a lot of rehearsals.”
While Thayer said her groups haven’t planned any virtual meetings yet, they may start trying to run some joint classes online for students, especially with the stay-at-home order now extended until May 4.
“I feel like because we homeschool, I have to be very intentional about giving them those social relationships and experiences,” added Resler, of no longer having regular group meetings. “So far, they’re happy here. They just go outside and play once they’re done with their schoolwork.”
Outside of meeting with other homeschool families, both women noted that it’s been hard — like for many — to no longer be able to visit grandparents, with the elderly population considered especially vulnerable to more severe cases of COVID-19. Both Thayer and Resler mentioned these visits as part of their normal homeschool routines, and one of the advantages they see in the typically more flexible schedule.
“We’re used to being able to pick up and go as we want to, or get our stuff done in four days and go to their grandparents’ house for three-day weekends,” said Thayer. “It can still feel isolating and limiting compared to what we were able to do before.”
Resler noted that she and her children would visit both grandparents and great-grandparents often during the week and for breakfast on Fridays, which tended to be lighter days when she would also try to get out on field trips. While all students are adjusting to the loss of theater productions, museum visits and other supplemental learning opportunities, she added that one other notable change for homeschoolers has been the closure of libraries.
“We purchase a lot of books on our own, so we’re fine. For a lot of families that do depend on library books to support their teaching, it’s been a challenge to have those closed,” she noted.