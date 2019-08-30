Since 2010, Connecting Nicollet County (CNC) has worked to equip area leaders and connect people within the community.
According to Program Coordinator Sara Hewitt, a group of community members originally came together with the idea to offer more resources for businesses and employees in the Nicollet County area.
“They wanted participants to really understand the area, and the businesses and organizations that make up the area,” she said. “It’s been really interesting for people to see all that is in Nicollet County.”
The leadership program is a joint effort between Nicollet County and the University of Minnesota Extension Office. Groups meet once a month in different cities throughout the county, from September through May. These day-long meetings include a morning leadership training by a U of M Extension educator, with themed sessions that have included everything from “leadership through the generations” to “the changing world of agriculture.”
Hewitt participated in the program herself before eventually becoming its coordinator, and she said it helped her understand both her own work style and how she dealt with conflict and communication with co-workers.
“Being aware of yourself and who you are as a leader, how you interact with others, how you deal with conflict, how you deal with generational issues in your office, things like that are so valuable,” she said. “You can’t put a price on having those skill sets.”
In the afternoon, participants visit area businesses and organizations across the community. Past tours have included the St. Peter Water Treatment Center, the Lafayette Charter School, Fun.com, Alumacraft, Schmitt’s Meat Market, Mankato Brewery and others. Besides site tours, these visits explore how different groups in the community are connected.
Hewitt said this emphasis on what is available and happening in the community is vital to training area leaders.
“I think that’s kind of what makes the program unique,” she said. “It’s not just leadership training; it’s really trying to bridge awareness of what really is within these local communities and understanding how these community function and the leadership that exists within them to really make them function.”
In addition to the training, Hewitt added that once a person goes through this program, they are considered an alumnus of the University of Minnesota and are able to access any alumni resources.
Looking for more members
The program is limited to 25 students per year, and anyone who lives or works in Nicollet County is eligible. Last year, the age range of participants was 28-72. People come from area universities, churches, small businesses, large businesses, farms, the county and other sectors.
Hewitt said numbers have varied between 15-25 throughout the years, with 16 people participating last year. This year, 17 people have already signed up, but that means there’s still room for more participants.
“We’ve seen numbers go down in previous years,” said Jean Gansen, vice chair of the program’s board.
People who are interested can still sign up until the first session. To do so, they need to fill out an application, but Hewitt said the program almost never turns down a membership request; it only happens if the session is already full.
“That application is mostly used to see where they’re at already in their leadership journey,” Gansen said.
One factor that might discourage people from applying to the program is its cost. Tuition is $450 for applications received before June 15 and $475 afterwards. It covers all training materials, meals and refreshments for the program, but it can still be intimidating for some businesses.
However, Hewitt said there are scholarships available for participants who need them, both through the program itself and through organizations that have made donations. In addition, other resources, such as payment plans, are available.
“We have never turned down a person for financial need,” she said. “[The board] has always found a way to make it work with the person.”
Another potential challenge for businesses is shuffling the daily schedule so that an employee can miss a work day every month. This can be especially difficult for small businesses that only have a handful of employees.
“It is a commitment,” Gansen said. “Smaller organizations, to have one person out of the office all day, that can throw a wrench in a lot of daily schedules for people.”
But Hewitt said the skills and training that employees receive can be invaluable when they bring them back to their businesses.
“The amount that you get back in your employee, just in their growth, is huge,” she said. “I hope people will take the chance and apply and really consider making an investment in themselves and their employees. I think you’ll see your employee change so much. All of that information together really creates a great employee and a great workplace.”