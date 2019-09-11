Tanner Peterson, a musician from the St. Peter, will attempt to break a world record doing the thing he loves most: street performing.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Sept. 13, Peterson plans to break the world record in the Mankato Plaza near Rounders. His plan is to play an acoustic guitar and sing continuously. The current record for the longest amount of time street performing is 25 hours and five minutes.
"What I'm most excited about is being able to tell anyone that I'm a world record holder for my favorite thing in the world to do," Peterson said.
Peterson is a singer/songwriter based out of St. Peter. His style conveys a blend of folk/soul and acoustic rock music. His influences include artists such as Bob Dylan, Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz, and John Mayer. His songs are based on life experience, spirituality, and self-empowerment.