The addition of electric charging stations to the city of St. Peter seems more an inevitability, at this point, then a question mark. City staff informed the City Council Monday that it intends to soon begin the early work for placement of a station at the St. Peter Food Co-op.
City Administrator Todd Prafke said that staff, having received general affirmation on electric charging stations from the council, is doing things a bit out of sequence.
"The way this is out of order is that we’re likely to start putting in cable at the Co-op within the next week or two," Prafke said. "This is before we even have the station and before we have a lease in place."
Getting started
The city is working with Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency to bring the stations into St. Peter, which is considered a prime location, with Hwy. 169 running through the heart of the community. SMMPA has expressed a commitment to paying for annual maintenance of the stations and will pay for at least some of the first chargers brought into the community. Prafke indicated the city also has money set aside in its electric budget for projects like this.
Getting the cable needed for a charging station to the St. Peter Food Co-op parking lot could cost around $10,000, according to Public Works Director Pete Moulton. The city is eyeing one other site so far — the 100 block of Nassau Street near the old library site — but its not moving forward there just yet. Staff said there are a few other possible locations, but staff still needs to have conversations with private property owners.
At the Co-op, the city expects to lease the parking spaces needed for $1 per year. The city will then be accountable for the charging stations and will stand to gain from any monetary profits. As Prafke told the council, "The city is in the business of selling electricity."
Beyond paying $10,000 for bringing cable to the location, the city will also need to pay for the chargers, but the SMMPA has already approved the purchase of one DC fast charger (level three) and one level two charger for St. Peter and 16 other communities. Moulton said in a memo to the council that staff intends to begin with one DC fast charger and one level two charger in each location.
Fast chargers are more expensive on the front end at approximately $50,000 and take more energy, but they have the capability to charge at a quicker rate (estimated 180 miles per hour of charge). A level two charger, meanwhile, may only cost $4,000 to install and use less pwoer, but they take much longer to charge a vehicle (estimated 20 miles per hour of charge).
In terms of cost to the customer, Moulton indicated its typically about 30 to 50 cents per minute, while the level two charger is usually around $2 per hour. So the city stands to gain more from the fast charger, if the stations are used regularly.
The council seemed happy enough Monday with staff's plan to get started. It was a work session, and there was no formal vote taken, but the council will eventually need to agree to the city's lease of the Co-op spaces and to the purchase of the charging stations.
Background
The amount of use the city will see from its charging stations is yet to be determined, and its likely to impact how much leaders choose to invest in the stations going forward. Staff feels St. Peter stands to gain in a number of ways from adding charging stations to the downtown.
"We are located on busy Highways (169, 99, and 22), and if downtown locations were chosen for a station site, it should increase the number of people visiting St. Peter," Moulton said. "In addition, utilization of EV chargers is an excellent opportunity for our utility to increase the base load electric sales."
There are over 6,000 electric vehicles currently in the state, and, naturally, having charging stations in the community is the best way to attract those drivers into town, leaders say. The number of electric vehicles is only expected to increase in coming years.
At a meeting with downtown businesses in August, the Co-op expressed the strongest interest in adding charging stations to their site. Erik Larson, general manager (as of November) at the Co-op, attended the meeting. He said that the Co-op already has customers who drive electric vehicles and have asked the grocery store about installing a charging station.
“We’re really excited for this,” he said, pointing out that a “great deal” of business comes from people driving along Hwy. 169 and stopping on their way. “I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
With the Co-op and the Nassau Street location, the city is aiming to have charging stations on either side of 169 in the downtown. There are already a few level two stations in town — at Best Western and Gustavus Adolphus College — but none are owned by the city and none are so strategically located in the busiest part of the community.
"The rationale behind prioritizing chargers in the downtown is three-fold," Moulton said. "First, this is an area where one charger can impact many businesses. A user may park, charge, stop in for a bite to eat and hit a few of the downtown shops. At locations further outside the downtown that same impact is much less likely. As an example, drivers who stop at say, Dollar General, are less likely to walk to a few other neighboring businesses. Second, in some instances, infrastructure is more readily available. Third is the visibility for the city and the utility … the chargers are more
visible, which will show the work the city is doing to those that pass by."