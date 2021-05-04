On May 1, the day after Arbor Day in 2021, First Lutheran Church's confirmation students planted nearly 100 trees on the east side of the church's lot.
This service project was created by the confirmation students as a way to further their understanding of what it means to be good servants of both their church and community. This new tree line will eventually provide a wind break along Church Street and enhance the overall beauty of the area.
The church sent a thank you to the city of St. Peter for its contributions to the project, as well as the Nicollet County Soil and Water Conservation District for its tree donations. Blake Honetschlager, district technician for Nicollet SWCD, took the lead in helping the church with the plantings.