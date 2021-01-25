After a difficult year that saw a spike in traffic deaths related to unsafe driving, local law enforcement officials are urging drivers to recommit to driving safely in 2021.
The rising deaths were especially discouraging, as overall traffic fell due to COVID-19. Fatality numbers haven't been logged at a county level, but Nicollet County Sheriff David Lange said he's noticed officers stopping more vehicles driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
“I think, overall, driving conduct has gone south on us," said Lange. "There’s a lot less traffic out there, but we’re certainly seeing higher speeds and inattentive type driving behaviors, so I think that’s a contributing cause to those numbers increasing."
Nicollet County isn't alone in this. Speed-related fatalities, as well as speeding citations, have risen all across the region. According to the Office of Traffic Safety, the number of speeding tickets issued to those going over 100 mph essentially doubled from 2019 to 2020.
Speed was a factor in 118 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 72 last year, surpassing impairment as the most common factor involved with fatal collisions. Failure to wear a seat belt took a big jump as well, rising from 73 associated fatalities in 2019 to 102 in 2020.
While it will be months before the state releases official, final figures as part of its annual Crash Facts Report, preliminary figures released Jan. 4 painted a dire picture. In total, 394 people lost their lives on Minnesota roadways last year, up 30 from 2019.
Though the pandemic has kept more people off the road, law enforcement theorize that sparse roadways led drivers to engage in more heedless behavior.
"The theory there is, because there were less drivers on highways, those increases in speeds led to an increase in crashes," said St. Peter Police Chief Matthew Peters.
St. Peter did see an increase in fatalities last year on account of a single pedestrian death. But for the most part, increasing speeds haven't been as much of a concern inside town. Peters said that most of these speed-related deaths were taking place on highways and in the metro area.
It was a similar case in Le Center, where Police Chief Robert Pfarr said he hadn't dealt with any increased speeds or traffic. Speed is typically only a concern for the community when drivers pass through on Hwy. 99.
"Our crashes kind of remained the same," said Pfarr. "A lot of our accidents are minor fender benders in the parking lots, stuff like that. We didn’t see an increase."
But outside small towns, police may be looking at upping enforcement to bring down speeds. Lange said the Nicollet County Sheriff's Department would continue to partner with Blue Earth County as a safe roads grant recipient to increase enforcement on speeding and that speed enforcement would be a statewide priority in 2021.
"One of the best ways to slow down drivers is enforcement," said Peters. "It seems like more people are concerned with getting a traffic citation for speeding than for getting in a crash. I think you’ll find that from the enforcement standpoint at least, it's important and it can change driver behavior."
Buckling up couldn’t have necessarily saved all of the lives last year, but it continues to be the most important safety feature in every vehicle, mainly because it dramatically reduces the chances of being ejected from the vehicle during a crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatality by 45% and serious injury by 50%. In total, wearing a seat belt has saved more than 300,000 lives from 1960 to 2012, according to the NHTSA.
Distracted driving deaths were also up, rising to 30 statewide from 27 last year, even though 2020 was the first full year that the state’s “Hands Free” law has been in effect, barring motorists from holding a cellphone while driving.
Prior to the change, motorists were only prohibited from texting while driving. However, the challenge of identifying whether someone was texting or using their phone in a different manner limited enforcement.
One modest bright spot was a very modest preliminary decrease in impaired driving-related fatalities. Figures show 109 traffic deaths linked to impaired driving, down from 111 last year, though the decrease in drivers arrested for DWIs fell by a full 19%.