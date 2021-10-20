With the dollars that would come from a “Yes” vote at the Nov. 2 referendum, St. Peter School District leaders say they could maintain and potentially even expand its strong programming offerings to students over the next 10 years. With a failed vote, cuts will be necessary starting with the 2022-23 year.
The district is asking voters to approve a local funding increase from the current $182.10 per pupil to $410 per pupil, which is closer to the state average and in line with several local districts. The current local operating levy expires this year, so if the referendum fails, the local funding will go down to $0. The district can come back with another request in 2022, but until it got approval, it would need to make cuts, including to staff and programming.
School leaders across the state have decried the lack of funding from the state in recent years, which has forced local school districts to turn to their local communities, in order to offer the full slate of programming that they believe is necessary.
“The increase in the (state school funding) formula typically hasn’t kept up with inflation over the past few years,” St. Peter Finance Manager Tim Regner said. “That’s part of the dynamic.”
Superintendent Bill Gronseth added, “There are a few ups and downs along the way, but overall, the state has provided less than what it had in the past, so more is picked up locally. And, of course, inflation is a factor, too.”
Career Technical Education and a vibrant pre-school program are a couple of the key areas that local dollars support in St. Peter.
“We do provide our students with more opportunities than some of our other school districts do,” Gronseth said. “A lot of that is around our career education opportunities around construction, welding, culinary, agriculture, and several other areas. Those are amazing programs that provide students with hands-on skills and learning opportunities. They also happen to be more expensive, because of specialized equipment and lower class sizes to make room.”
Regarding pre-school, Early Childhood Center Special Programs Administrator Ytive Prafke noted that the state does not provide much.
“The funding for pre-school from the state is very minimal, and our goal is to have every student enter K-12 with pre-school experience, and to do that, we need to offer scholarships,” she said. “To keep our numbers, it’s essential we maintain our current level of pre-school programming or even grow it. The local operating levy dollars support the community education budget, which contributes to pre-school.”
It’s not to say that a failed referendum would lead to the complete disintegrate of the CTE and pre-school programs, but those and other curriculum in the district would be significantly impacted by needed cuts. Most of those cuts are going to be staff.
“Over 80% of our budget is invested in people, because education is a people business, so we’d definitely have to make reductions to staffing, and the areas that would affect would be decided in the future,” Gronseth said.
A passed referendum, meanwhile, would allow the district to maintain its current level of programming and possibly add more to its CTE and pre-school offerings. The CTE classes are popular among students, but only so many can be allowed in each semester; more funding means more opportunity to expand those classes.
Of course, someone has to pay for an increase to funding, and that would be the St. Peter School District property owners. A tax calculator is available online at stpeterschools.org/referendum for anyone that wants to gauge the impact on their property.
For a property valued at $150,000 in 2021 with no change to that value in 2022, a passed referendum is estimated to increase school district property taxes by about $60 annually. For a $200,000 property, the increase is about $70 annually.
Agricultural properties will be taxed on the residence and 1 acre of land only.
Of course, a failed referendum would knock the local operating levy to $0, and taxpayers would likely see some kind of decrease in their school district property taxes.
But a failed referendum would mean the school district would need to reduce its budget by about $450,000 annually, whereas a passed referendum would add on about $550,000 annually (including an extra $128,000 from the state it would qualify for), meaning the different between “Yes” or “No” is an annual $1 million difference for St. Peter’s local public schools.
St. Peter residents will decide Nov. 2.