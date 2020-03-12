The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for a construction project in 2023 that includes the intersections of Hwy. 169/Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 169/Hwy. 99 on the south side of St. Peter. The public is invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center (600 S. 5th St., St. Peter).
Attendees will be able to review and provide input on design concepts at the open house. MnDOT staff will be available to explain the different concepts as well as answer questions. Those unable to attend can access project information and contacts for providing feedback on the project website (mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99). Community input, along with continued conversations with St. Peter city staff and the City Council, will be taken into consideration as MnDOT arrives at a final design layout.
MnDOT is considering four potential concepts for intersection improvements at highways 169/22 and 169/99 in 2023. Concept A includes a second left turn lane at 22, with no changes at 99. Concept B includes roundabouts at both intersections. Concept C includes signaled RCUTs at both intersections. And Concept D includes a second left turn lane at 22 and an RCUT at 99.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.
