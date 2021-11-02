The St. Peter School District will keep its local funding and add more after voters approved an operating levy increase at Tuesday's election.
According to unofficial results shared by the district, 1,604 voters said "Yes" to the referendum, while 1,254 said "No." The passed referendum puts a new local operating levy in place for the next 10 years.
Of course, someone has to pay for an increase to funding, and that would be the St. Peter School District property owners. A tax calculator is available online at stpeterschools.org/referendum for anyone that wants to gauge the impact on their property.
For a property valued at $150,000 in 2021 with no change to that value in 2022, the levy uptick is estimated to increase school district property taxes by about $60 annually. For a $200,000 property, the increase is about $70 annually.
Agricultural properties will be taxed on the residence and 1 acre of land only.
The district asked voters to approve a local funding increase from the current $182.10 per pupil to $410 per pupil, which is closer to the state average and in line with several local districts. The current local operating levy expires this year, so if the referendum failed, the local funding would have gone down to $0; that would've meant cuts to programming and/or staff.
School leaders across Minnesota have decried the lack of funding from the state in recent years, which has forced local districts to turn to their communities, in order to offer the full slate of programming that they believe is necessary.
“The increase in the (state school funding) formula typically hasn’t kept up with inflation over the past few years,” St. Peter Finance Manager Tim Regner said. “That’s part of the dynamic.”
Superintendent Bill Gronseth added, “There are a few ups and downs along the way, but overall, the state has provided less than what it had in the past, so more is picked up locally. And, of course, inflation is a factor, too.”
Career Technical Education and a vibrant pre-school program are a couple of the key areas that local dollars support in St. Peter.
“We do provide our students with more opportunities than some of our other school districts do,” Gronseth said. “A lot of that is around our career education opportunities around construction, welding, culinary, agriculture, and several other areas. Those are amazing programs that provide students with hands-on skills and learning opportunities. They also happen to be more expensive, because of specialized equipment and lower class sizes to make room.”
Regarding pre-school, Early Childhood Center Special Programs Administrator Ytive Prafke noted that the state does not provide much.
“The funding for pre-school from the state is very minimal, and our goal is to have every student enter K-12 with pre-school experience, and to do that, we need to offer scholarships,” she said. “To keep our numbers, it’s essential we maintain our current level of pre-school programming or even grow it. The local operating levy dollars support the community education budget, which contributes to pre-school.”