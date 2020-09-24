A St. Peter man is facing 21 felony charges related to porn possession, including porn involving minors under 13.
Adam William Gwin, 33, of St. Peter, is charged with eight counts of felony pornographic possession and 13 counts of felony pornographic possession by a registered predatory offender and involving minors under 13. Investigators were alerted to the illegal possession by tips from Google and Microsoft, according to the complaint.
An agent from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reportedly received three cybertips from Google and Microsoft. The cybertips indicated a user had accessed child pornography material and was found to have materials contained wtihin their Gmail account.
The address and mobile phone number attached to the acoount reportedly led investigators to Gwin in St. Peter. A similar process was followed for the Microsoft cybertips, again reportedly leading back to Gwin.
Gwin is required to register as a predatory offender, according to the complaint.
A search warrant was executed in September, and a flash drive and cell phone were among the items confiscated, according to the complaint. The BCA utilized “digital forensic procedures” to access the data contained on the flash drive and the memory card associated with the cell phone.
The investigating agent reportedly identified a number of images depicting child pornography. The agent also reportedly located several selfie images on the memory card, further identifying Gwin.