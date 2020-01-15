A rectangular-shaped empty room with four barren walls and overwhelming darkness in all directions kind of sounds like a thing of nightmares for an artist.
But for dance and theater students at Gustavus Adolphus College, it’s perfect.
The new Laboratory Theater (official name TBD) — a large “black box” space (170 maximum seating) — at Gustavus was built as part of a $70 million renovation of Nobel Hall on campus, which united the Science and Art departments at the college. The renovation doubled Nobel Hall’s footprint and connected it to the Schaefer Fine Arts Center, including a new lobby and coffee shop, STEAMology, in the center. Most of the additions were on the science side — new laboratories, teaching and study spaces — but the black box addition is major for the Theater and Dance Department.
“The new space allows us to create different ways to relate to our audience,” Associate Professor of Theater and Dance Henry MacCarthy said. “Because it’s an empty huge black box, we can sit the audience how we want. It offers new possibilities, in terms of traditional work, but also how we handle scripted plays. This space allows us to play with those things. I’m very excited.”
MacCarthy is leading students in the development of the first show to be performed in the new space Feb. 20, 21 and 23. The show — “YOU’RE INVITED: The Moving Company in Residence” — is being developed by The Moving Company, a professional theater group in the Twin Cities that does residencies with colleges.
New and exciting
For Gustavus senior theater student Hannah Mahr, there is a lot of excitement around the upcoming performance. She’s acting in the show, her sixth main stage production at the college, as part of her honors project. And beyond that, she’s performing in a brand new setting, one that gives her a new perspective on her craft.
“One of the main reasons (for the excitement) is the number of possibilities for what you can do with the space. You can change where the audience is,” Mahr said. “Also, in terms of rehearsing, there is so much blank playing space that it really feels like this big canvas that you can just throw paint on.”
A black box theater is, generally speaking, a square or rectangular performance space with a flat floor that can be tinkered with to suit the needs of different shows. It allows for the creation of flexible stage and seating designs, meaning the show creators, visual artists, technical team, directors and actors can manipulate and alter their relationship with the audience through the performance.
“I don’t think we even know the amount of possibilities we have,” MacCarthy said. “It’s a huge, empty space.”
MacCarthy has been part of the Theater and Dance Department since 2007, and he said the need for a new theater preceded his time at the college. The primary performance space for the department is the Evan and Evelyn Anderson Theatre, a 270-seat space, modeled after the Guthrie, where an elevated audience surrounds the stage on three sides.
It’s still an important and useful space, MacCarthy noted, but it can be limiting, as the seating arrangement is permanent.
“Every time we try to play with the space, it’s quite difficult. We did do it with “Sweeney Todd,” … and we did it with “Into the Woods” where we only used some of the seats,” MacCarthy said. “The audience is never far from the actors. That has its advantages and disadvantages. And on a practical level, you’re always directing shows where audiences are looking at it from left, right, front. You get used to directing always for the different sides.”
The black box space, meanwhile, is ready to be manipulated however the creators like. For the upcoming show, Mahr noted that the seating arrangement will be head on with elevated risers, but the crew is building a stage to fit the show, and there will be some “magical surprises” for the audience to take in.
“When the process started, the architects said ‘What do you want?’ and I remember saying, ‘I want students to feel like they can crawl up the walls,’” MacCarthy said.
“Yes, it does feel like that,” Mahr responded.
Top notch
With a brand new theater comes new equipment, new secondary spaces, and at a college, new learning opportunities.
The number of majors in theater/dance has doubled over the last 20 years, according to department leaders, and new instructors have been added in recent years. A new black box theater and everything that comes with it doesn’t just open up the possibilities for performers and directors, but also stage managers, set designers, light and audio technicians, costumers and more.
“I think it’s a really cool experience for everybody,” Mahr said.
Another person excited is Gustavus Lighting and Sound Designer Terena Wilkens, who also teaches as a continuing instructor; she’s been with the college since 1993. She is jubilant just talking about the possibilities.
“Everything is new,” she said. “What’s different between what’s here and in Anderson is that the equipment is very much updated. We have the latest light board with the capacity to do more LED lights. The sound system is compatible with the old one, except there are only four cables in this one. It’s definitely more high tech, which is what our students needs to learn.”
She added, “There is so much more you can do.”
Not only is the light and sound booth filled with the latest technology, it’s also more than twice the size of the one at Anderson. This means Wilkens can actually utilize the space with a full class, getting them trained on how to use the technology that workplaces require.
Nathan Keepers and Dominic Serrand are artistic directors at The Moving Company, which uses The Lab Theater in Minneapolis, a more grandiose version of Gustavus’ new black box. The company also travels across the country, helping put on shows at colleges and universities. The two talked about the benefits of the new space at Gustavus.
“This is a pretty typical black box,” Serrand said. “It’s very well equipped. It’s very adaptable to any kind of creation.”
Keepers added, “Space is really important to us, so the flexibility of the space is always key. I know it’s exciting for Gustavus to have this brand new space, so we’re here to break it in, see what it can do.”
Indeed, the cast and crew are brimming with anticipation for what’s to come.
“The cast is having an absolute blast putting this together, laughing our heads off,” Mahr said. “So we’d love to have packed house to share this with.”