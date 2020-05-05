The Minnesota River Valley Transit Board has taken action to waive all regular dial-a-ride fares through the end of August 2020.
This action is a direct result of the federal CARES Act, which provided funding to cover all operational costs for local transit systems. Fares for specialized services, like those renting the bus for a wedding party or pre-school express, will be reduced by 50% through August.
The buses are sanitized at the end of every shift (three or four times per day). To arrange for a Minnesota River Valley Transit ride, call (888) 880-4696.