The Minnesota Sex Offender Program campus in St. Peter is already getting 20 beds added to an important transitional area, but state Department of Human Services leaders say it’s not enough, and they’re asking for additional funds this year to make space for another 30 beds.
Deputy Human Services Commissioner Chuck Johnson spoke in front of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee on April 6, presenting a request for $17.8 million to add the additional 30 beds in the Community Preparation Services portion of the St. Peter MSOP campus. This part of the facility is outside the razor wire and is for patients who have been court ordered to move from the secure facility to a more transitional space.
“This is for people who are in advanced treatment and are now in a place where they need continued treatment but also need to start working on adjusting to the potential for going back into the community,” Johnson said.
In an interview with the St. Peter Herald April 13, MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston said the House committee had already countered the DHS $17.8 million proposal with a smaller $8.85 million funding. Johnston said she’s not sure how much could be done with those funds, but they would definitely go toward adding beds at CPS first and foremost.
Capacity reached
The state’s sex offender program serves 743 clients, including 454 at a secure facility in Moose Lake, where most offenders usually start after a court order. After that, they usually move to the secure facility in St. Peter, where there are currently 201 clients. Then, again by court order, the clients can move into the CPS program, which is on the St. Peter campus but outside the secure facility.
After CPS, some clients are court ordered to be provisionally discharged, meaning they live in communities in Minnesota with DHS supervision. The final step is full discharge, where they are taken out of DHS jurisdiction; only 13 people have been fully discharged from the program since 2012, according to Johnston.
The funding request is solely for the CPS program in St. Peter where there is a shortage of beds. There are currently 88 clients in the program, which is the capacity, based on space. There are 47 individuals who have been court ordered to transition to CPS, but they can’t, because there is no room.
Johnson noted in his presentation to the House committee that this is unfair to the clients who have worked hard to progress through the system but have to remain in a secure facility. There is also the issue of legal challenges.
“There are a few challenges in district court right now and also an accusation of contempt of the court for not following court orders,” Johnson said.
The $17.8 million would create 30 more beds in the Sunrise Building, which is one of the St. Peter campus’s outer buildings. There are already 20 beds being added to the Green Acres building from previous funding, so the grand total of new beds would be 50.
“We wouldn’t be able to add any more beds beyond that (50) to the existing buildings, but we believe, with the pace courts are granting transfers and the pace of clients moving, we’d be able to have enough beds to meet the demand,” Johnston said.
In addition to adding more beds, the full $17.8 million in funding would allow the DHS to renovate the Tomlinson building on the St. Peter campus for programming purposes. Right now, CPS clients have to move into the secure facility for programming, because there is not enough offered in the outer area.
Interaction with community
The Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter has secure facilities for both the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and the Forensic Mental Health Program.
The Community Preparation Services portion of the MSOP, meanwhile, is outside the secure facility, meaning clients have some more freedom. The clients still live on campus, which is staffed 24/7, and they still have ankle monitors with GPS tracking, but they’re able to roam about the campus and are introduced to community-based apartment living. They also can go into local communities, like St. Peter and Mankato, with staff for specific tasks.
“The whole purpose is to reintroduce clients to community living,” Johnston said. “It’s designed to prepare folks for re-entry.”
The clients even do volunteer work in local communities.
“That’s really helpful in acclimating them, especially after usually decades of being institutionalized,” Johnston said.
CPS is a huge step in the overall sex offender program for the state. The next step, if court ordered, is for the client to be provisionally discharged, where they live in communities under a strict plan outlined by the court. Clients in this step are monitored by MSOP and are still tracked by GPS. There are currently 30 clients in communities across Minnesota in this stage of the program.
If the clients prove themselves during provisional discharge, they can petition the court for the last step — full discharge. This is usually after many years, often decades, in the MSOP. If the court grants the request, the client can move into a community without DHS supervision.
The DHS funding request at the Legislature in 2021 is focused solely on the CPS portion of the program in St. Peter. Final bills from the House and Senate are expected to be up for approval in the coming weeks. The DHS funds, if approved, would likely come through a statewide bonding bill.