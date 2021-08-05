The city of St. Peter continues to work on its master plan for Minnesota Square Park.
The latest phase, which many residents would’ve noticed by now, simply by driving along Minnesota Avenue, involves the creation of a new plaza area on the north side of the park, adjacent to College Avenue at the intersection with South Third Street. The plaza will feature large decorative planters, and it will also be a foundation to host food trucks, vendors and other temporary fixtures during events and gatherings.
“You can really see what it’s going to be like now,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke of the new plaza. “Part of the idea is to be able to house food trucks and vendors and some of the other things that can locate themselves. It also provides an entry opportunity from the park to the downtown. If someone has an event at Minnesota Square Park, it often ends up downtown, so this offers some connectivity to South Third Street, leading to downtown.”
The hope and expectation is that the plaza will be completely ready to go before Rock Bend Folk Festival Sept. 11-12. One part won’t likely be ready, though. The St. Peter Masons donated $50,000 to the city to pay for most of a new picnic shelter, which is set to be placed on the plaza. But a chaotic construction industry is causing delays there.
“The Mason’s shelter will be on concrete, just west of where the excavation occurred,” Prafke said. “Delivery (of the shelter pieces) has been delayed twice. I don’t think it’s any different than any other steel structures; it’s been an issue to get that material recently.”
Accessibility improvements
In the meantime, the city of St. Peter just received word of a successful grant application with the Department of Natural Resources, which will bring $65,000 in the community to help get started on another phase of the master plan at Minnesota Square Park. The city is required to match the funding, and the dollars must be used by June 2023.
This phase will take place on the south side of the park, opposite from the plaza.
“The proposed improvements include an updated park entrance and concrete American Disabilities Act accessible trail, along with the addition of tree plantings and landscape planting areas,” St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton told the City Council. “An asphalt parking lot with a 10-foot concrete walkway to the pavilion would also be constructed.”
The council still needs to approve the plan at a regular meeting, likely in August. The city portion of the funding will be provided mostly through in-kind labor and materials, and the remaining portion (around $17,000) will be taken from the general fund.
“It will provide for additional accessibility throughout the park,” Prafke said of the project on the Elm Street said. :And it will help provide for connection between the pavilion and the (St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial at the northeast corner). Part of it is also a loading and unloading parking area off of Elm Street.”
He added, “It will all help everything work together more and more.”
Minnesota Square Park is highlighted by a tremendous amount of green space, and these new phases are cutting into that somewhat. But Prafke noted that there is still a large amount of green, and these improvements make sense for how the park is used. He noted that the St. Peter Parks and Recreation Board came up with the master plan about five years ago.
“I think that the master plan finds that balance between connectivity, amenities and green space,” Prafke said. “And that’s certainly been one of the goals of the Parks Board and the council.”
He added that parks aren’t used in the same way they were decades ago.
“In the context of Minnesota Square Park, one of the things I’ve heard is ‘When I was a kid, I’d meet my friends at Minnesota Square Park and play baseball,’” Prafke said. “And that’s true, but that’s not how it’s been used in many, many years, and so the park plans are changing based on that utilization.”
He continued, “If people want to play ball, they are more likely to go to spaces like Community Spirit Park or Jefferson Fields, where ball fields and other facilities are in place. It’s more organized than it used to be. The world has changed, and so our facilities are changing in some ways, too.”