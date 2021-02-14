Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Warning continues for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin until 10 AM Monday, except for the Twin Cities metro which is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Slightly milder temperatures due to the urban heat island effect and light winds will keep wind chills from dropping colder than 35 below inside the metro. Elsewhere, wind chills will occasionally drop to 40 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western and south-central Minnesota from 9 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills will occasionally drop to 35 below zero. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&