The last few months presented countless unknowns for frontline workers, especially health care workers, as a pandemic changed, at least temporarily, the way the world works. So having something assured can mean a lot.
That's the purpose of the new Kids Edge daycare at River's Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter.
The daycare is specifically for workers at the organization, who may need the service, as they work odd and frequent hours, especially during the pandemic. The immediate and potentially temporary nature of the daycare meant it had to be set up more expediently than usual.
"When the schools closed, employees did get a little nervous," said River's Edge Chief Resources Officer Jackie Kimmet. "The question became what is considered essential. And then later we got into ‘Some daycares are closing.’ And some employees had family members watching their children. That’s what started it, and as we continued to think about it, and we thought ‘What if daycares close?’ We need our employees’ families to be safe and healthy, so we can take care of our patients."
Since starting in May, the daycare, which is free for employees to utilize, has grown to seven kids. It started out open 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the intention of expanding hours to whatever might be needed. It's located in what was designed, during recent renovations at the hospital, to be a conference room; it was previously a pharmacy.
"We’re in the middle of an expansion project, and space is precious, but with COVID-19, we’re not doing a lot of face-to-face," Kimmet said. "Without the meetings and all that, we were able to have this space available."
The room is filled with toys and activity items, either from the hospital or donated.
While the organizers made it look easy, setting up a brand new daycare on such short notice isn't generally a simple task.
"Usually it takes a couple of months," said Melony Ramsey, who is a childcare director in St. Peter.
Ramsey was brought into the process by Brad DeVos, a city councilor who City Administrator Todd Prafke recommended to River's Edge as a consultant for the daycare startup. DeVos had previously been on the board of the St. Peter Community Childcare Center with Ramsey.
The two were able to work together with Kimmet to quickly move through licensure, hiring and training hurdles.
"I didn’t think there was any way it would start this quickly, but that’s where bringing the right people together made it work," DeVos said. "It was just a need. I enjoyed working with Melony again. When you know work well with someone and know the goal, it makes it fun."
All involved felt, regardless of how many hospital and clinic workers the daycare ends up benefiting, it was important to get this done.
"I think it’s very exciting that River’s Edge is doing this," Ramsey said. "It’s very proactive. It’s just a positive thing for the community. To be able to provide care for these employees helps the whole community. It’s really amazing."
Kimmet added, "I almost got a little emotional when I saw it in action, like, ‘Oh, this is so fun.'"
The future of the daycare is unknown, much like the pandemic. While there have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nicollet County, River's Edge has not reported an influx in cases, but it also used the shutdown time to cross train staff, and leaders remain vigilant for whatever might come.
If it decided it wanted to, the hospital could continue the daycare, utilizing the current license, but that wasn't the original intent.
"The licensure is not temporary, but we’re looking at the daycare being temporary," Kimmet said. "We’ll look at need and decide as we go. We’d give a month's notice if we decided to discontinue."