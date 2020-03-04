Growing up in northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas in the 1980s and 90s, Dr. Misti Nicole Harper saw clear examples of what the right to vote means to women of different backgrounds.
At the 2020 St. Peter Women Celebrating Women event March 31, Harper will share some of her experiential insights as well as the knowledge she’s gained through her professional studies on women’s history and intersectionality. The theme of the 2020 celebration — Valiant Women of the Vote — recognizes the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment ratification in 1920.
“The theme is the same theme as National Women’s History Month,” said Terrie Dettmer, WCW Committee member. “It honors the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women and the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others.”
She added, “Dr. Misti Nicole Harper was chosen as the speaker for this year’s event because of her research on women’s suffrage and voting rights.”
Women Celebrating Women is March 31 at the Jackson Campus Center at Gustavus Adolphus College. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, at $23 per adult or $160 per table, are available through St. Peter Community Education at www.stpetercommunityedonline.com or by calling 934-3048 ext. 1. Reservations are required and are due March 19.
According to Harper, who is serving as visiting assistant professor and teaching U.S. women’s history and ethnic history at Gustavus, there are two good reasons to include intersectionality — the interconnected nature of social categorizations like race, class, and gender — even as she speaks to what will likely be a predominantly white audience in St. Peter. She said the right to vote is a movement for women of all backgrounds, and it’s a continuing one at that.
“Gustavus literally sits on stolen Dakota land. It’s land that was stolen through constantly changing treaties and eventually forcible removal with the war in 1862,” Harper said. “We have to remember this is not virgin land. We need to remember the native people who lived on this land and never left. They still live in southern Minnesota. As white women, we need to be aware of our privilege and history, and we need to acknowledge the challenges that our immigrant populations face.”
She added, “St. Peter has minority communities, and I don’t know that there will be Somali and Hispanic women at this event, but we need to remember that we are not the only ethnicity in this community, and we need to do better. It’s not just white women’s experiences that are centered, but we have all kinds of participants that are available and willing to speak.”
Harper said, growing up, her parents were relatively liberal, given the circumstances in the deep south. She noted that her parents were sure to tell her that no person was better than anyone else, especially based on the color of their skin, but she still was consistently exposed to examples of segregation and unequal treatment to different people.
“Later on, I understood it in all the academic jargon,” she said. “But my experiences in the deep south as a small child certainly informed the way I thought of all that as an historian later on.”
Harper believes that Minnesota has a unique history when it comes to the suffrage era in the early 20th century. She noted that much of the population then was still first generation immigrants and families with ties to the abolition movement in northern states. She said many of the native people had already been displaced and only a small black community existed, so “the question of race wasn’t as threatening to white women in this state. It created an environment where upper class and working class white women were more comfortable working with women of color.”
That will be the theme of her speech.
“You have an interesting amalgamation of women working together that wouldn’t be possible in other states at that time, so that’s what I’m focusing on,” she said. “My message is that Minnesota is a diverse state and always has been, and that its suffrage movement was not solely the province of native born or immigrant white woman. It was a coalition of many different kinds of women that had to work together to fight for the 19th amendment.”
Harper noted that this is especially important today given what she sees as continued threats to voting rights in America.
“We are seeing voter purging right now, voter ID laws that are making things more difficult for marginalized communities,” she said. “We have to treat it like it’s not a legacy at all; we have to treat our right to vote like it’s being attacked every day, because it is.”
Harper hopes her talk will help audience members to think of suffrage in a different way — not as a legacy, but as a continuing battle. She quoted William Faulkner to summarize her thoughts: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”