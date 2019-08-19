The Gustavus Adolphus College Swanson Tennis Center bubble is looking a little deflated.
That's because the bubble is being replaced with some new and improved materials, according to college staff. There is a life span of 20 years on the tennis bubble, and the most recent rendition went up around the time of the tornadoes in 1998, so Gustavus staff said it's time to replace it.
"It’s being upgraded to a better material than what was available before," said Director of Media Relations & Internal Communication JJ Akin.
A few other changes are being made, too.
"We’re also taking the chance to upgrade to LED lighting, which is far more efficient than what we have now, and we'll put in new HVAC and electrical systems."
Gustavus staff is hoping to have the tennis center back up and running by Thursday.
The changes, according to Akin, are part of a series of upgrades being rolled out at the Swanson Tennis Center over the next few years.