Continuing its mission to offer students a project-based learning experience, Minnesota New Country School in Henderson was awarded $6,000 from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council to fund 10 art and cultural field trips.
The award will allow students to experience art, music and theater in the region. Activities are divided among several grade levels and include trips to the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Children’s Theater, Park Square Theater, Guthrie Theater, The Minnesota Orchestra and Walker Art Center in the Twin Cities and the Stages Theater in Hopkins.
An all-day tour of art galleries in southern Minnesota is also planned. In the past, MNCS has taken students to Gustavus, MNSU, Mankato Sculpture Park, the Arts Center of Saint Peter and Waseca Art Center on similar tours.
“We’re really trying to expose youth to some of these great art experiences,” said MNCS Artistic Project Manager Jake Zeiher. “We are a rural school, so the other thing we’re looking at is getting these rural kids into an urban area to try and experience some theatre and some world renowned places like the Guthrie and the Minnesota Institute of Art.”
Unlike a standard class trip, many of the students at MNCS will choose themselves whether they want to go on one of the arts field trips or an alternative trip. Multiple times a month, the school has “Experience Fridays” where students may choose to pick an activity out of a variety of options such as a pottery day, crafting wood ducks or taking a trip to the Ney Nature Center. The arts and culture field trips will offer another potential experience for students to engage in.
“We usually try to offer around five or six different experiences on these Fridays,” said Zeiher. “We try to do these Fridays at least with the older students about two or three weeks out of the month.”
Over the past several years, the Minnesota New Country School has been a repeat recipient of the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s Arts and Heritage Fund, but this year the non-profit upped the award to $6,000, allowing MNCS to offer more trips with the funding. Grant dollars to the school are used to subsidize the price of tickets, said Zeiher, while the school covers the transportation cost.
So far, eight of the 10 trips have been lined up since receiving the grant a week prior. The COVID-19 pandemic has made scheduling more challenging than in a regular year since many many institutions have requested the school come later in the spring.
“We’re using our own COVID guidelines in addition to whatever the destination would have in place,” said Zeiher. “We’re trying to keep kids safe as possible and buses the least crowded as we can as we put these trips together.”