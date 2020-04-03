Weather Alert

...AS COLD AIR HEADS EAST...RAIN CONTINUES TO TURN TO FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET... .SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS HAVE ALREADY TRANSITIONED TO SCATTERED FREEZING RAIN SHOWERS AND SLEET ACROSS MOST OF MINNESOTA AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE TEENS AND 20S. THIS TRANSITION WILL CONTINUE INTO WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING. WIDESPREAD ICE ACCUMULATION OF AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH IS EXPECTED IN THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AREA. THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT WEST OF A LINE FROM RICE LAKE TO DURAND, WISCONSIN. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&