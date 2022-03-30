Two men were accused of breaking into a construction trailer in Kasota to steal tools and equipment.
Adam Robert Raether, 43, of Minnesota Lake, and Trevor Steven St. Martin, 43, of Faribault, were both charged with felony counts of theft and possession of burglary tools. The pair are scheduled for an omnibus hearing May 10.
According to the complaint, law enforcement received a report on Jan. 10 of a break-in to a construction trailer in Kasota. The complainant told police they were inside their shop when they looked through the window and saw two men exit a white Lexus Sedan and walk to the side of the trailer with what appeared to be crowbars.
The caller then lowered to the floor out of view as they called 911. They then heard the trailer door open and the men moving around the equipment inside. The complainant then peeked out the window to get a better look at the car and watched the men as they drove off.
Responders with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and St. Peter Police Department later stopped a white Lexus Sedan on County Road 101 in Kasota Township carrying three individuals including Rather and St. Martin.
Law enforcement reported that multiple power tools and equipment were in plain view including Milwaukee Brand Tools/Cases, Makita Brand Tools/Cases, DeWalt Brand Tools and a large bolt cutter on the floor of the front passenger seat. The owner of the trailer confirmed with police they were missing Milwaukee and Makita Brand tools/cases.
The full list of stolen items amounted to $1,403 in value and included a Milwaukee brand "Pack-out" storage cases; Hitachi Sawzall in a plastic case; Bosch Lazer Level; Dewalt brand air nail gun in case; Dewalt brand 30 piece max impact drill bit/screw tip set; Bauer brand tool bag with chargers and 20 Volt Lithium BatteriesMakita brand 4" angle grinder with blades.