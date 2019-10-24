Area residents will soon have the opportunity to learn about mental health and ways to maintain it directly from the experts.
That is courtesy of the Gustavus Adolphus College community mental health class, which is putting on the fifth ever Mental Health Wellness Fair, taking place 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the St. Peter Community Center. The fair originally started in 2012 under the guidance of Physiological Science Department Professor Marie Walker. It took place again in 2013 and 2014, before taking a break and starting again in 2018.
“I decided I wanted to create a course where part of it was doing this Mental Health Wellness Fair,” Walker said. “It’s really a course about engaging with the community and getting students to understand what mental health experiences are like outside the classroom.”
Walker’s community mental health class is designed to get students to understand what mental health experiences are like outside the community. The fair accomplishes that and also introduces to career paths in the mental health field, as they contact businesses and organizations to take part in the fair.
Taylor Graft, a senior with a psychology major at Gustavus, was one tasked with bringing in vendors this year. She said the reaction was generally positive.
“We got mostly people who were really excited about participating,” she said. “We had a lot of people who had participate before and were excited to do it again.”
To Graft, the fair has some very practical benefits for those attending.
“I would say it’s about connecting people in the community with different resources to promote their well-being,” she said. “I think it can be helpful to a lot of people. We do have a lot of good resources for Gustavus students, as well as members of the community in general.”
This year’s fair will offer many a number of different services and outlets related to mental health. As of Oct. 22, 23 organizations were signed up. Those include mental health practitioners from local clinics and hospitals and private businesses; service organizations; wellness organizations; the Forensic Mental Health Program; the Committee Against Domestic Abuse; Sioux Falls Mental Health Center, Hoffman Center and many more.
“Our motto is kind of that we’re trying to raise awareness about mental health issues,” Professor Walker said. “We’re trying to reduce the stereotypes and negative associations people have with mental health problems and just trying to get people to think a little bit ahead about mental health problems by having this fair. We’re saying ‘Here are some organizations if you ever need them.’”
Walker noted that opportunities for yoga and meditation will also be available. And perhaps the most popular facet of the event each year is the speakers, who will lend their expertise to audiences on a number of subjects.
“People have really liked the speakers. I think they like to sit down and hear someone tell them about how they can improve their mental health; and it’s free,” Walker said. “And I think the people who work in mental health services, especially the ones who come to present at this event, I think (attendees) just like talking to those individuals and learning more about what’s available. It’s a chance to learn without having to say, ‘Oh no, I’m in crisis right now.’”
With this year’s event so close to Halloween, plus a continual awareness of mental health issues within families, Walker and her students wanted to make sure this year’s event is kid friendly. Activities for younger guests, like face-painting, will ensure they have something to stay occupied throughout the evening.
The event is funded in part by the Physchology Department of Gustavus, but donations from the Food Services Department and the free space from the city of St. Peter help make it happen each year. The event also brings in sponsors, who offer door prizes to guests.
Walker said the feedback for the fair each year has been overwhelmingly positive, and she hopes more people will show up than ever before this time around.
“Last year it snowed and it was really cold, so I’m hoping it will be nicer this time,” she said. “But just to support organizations that help with mental health and all the people (those organizations) assist, please come out and support this event. I think it’s really important to support people working in the field.”
Graft believes in the fair’s mission.
“Even if one or two people can benefit from the resources there, I think that’s definitely a success,” she said.