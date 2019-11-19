River's Edge Hospital and Clinic announced Tuesday that two of the previously announced four finalist candidates for CEO had dropped out of the running, citing scheduling issues. River's Edge is hiring a new leader, after announcing the CEO George Rohrich would be finishing Dec. 4 and heading to the Pacific Northwest.
Eugene Suski and Vincent DiFranco withdrew from contention.
Joseph Stratton and Dennis Goebel remain part of the selection process. Nancy Schmid, Timothy Ford and Randolph Flechsig were added for consideration. The five candidates were set to arrive on Nov. 19 in St. Peter to go through interviews with the Hospital Commission, City Council and hospital executive team over a few days.
Joseph Stratton
Joseph Stratton most recently served as CEO at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas from 2013 to September 2019. During his tenure, Stratton developed several strategic partnerships in the Junction City area to enhance pediatric services, organize educational opportunities for students at the University of Kansas Medical school and Manhattan Area Technical School, and developed new service lines. Stratton led a team of approximately 300 employees at Geary to improve patient experience, employee engagement, community relations and strategic planning.
Dennis Goebel
Dennis Goebel currently resides in Slayton, Minnesota. He has 20 years of experience as a senior health care executive. Most recently Goebel was an administrator at Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium in Sitka, Alaska. Goebel has also served as CEO at hospitals in Minnesota and North Dakota. In previous roles Goebel has overseen building projects, led financial turnaround and developed new service lines.
Nancy Schmid
Nancy Schmid is currently the director of general services at Mendocino Coast District Hospital in Fort Bragg, California where she has served in that role since October 2017. She has also held CEO positions at small hospitals in California. In past roles she has overseen construction projects, established a foundation and fund raising activities, and facilitated service line and revenue growth.
Timothy Ford
Timothy Ford most recently served as president and CEO at Springfield Medical Care System in Springfield, Vermont. In his six years at Springfield he helped the organization achieve a 2 percent operating margin, added new service lines, and helped plan and complete an emergency department renovation.
Randolph Flechsig
Randolph Flechsig resides in Ada, Michigan, where he is a hospital and health care consultant. Prior to work as a consultant, Flechsig was the CEO at Sheridan Community Hospital. During his seven years as CEO, he helped the organization make a financial turnaround and implemented several new service lines to help improve revenue.