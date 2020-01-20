Many have heard the story of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who fought and ultimately gave his life for the racial integration of the United States, but few have lived it like Donzaleigh Abernathy.
The author, actress and civil rights activist is the daughter of Ralph David Abernathy, a co-founder of the Civil Rights Movement and close friend to King. In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, Abernathy spoke at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter about her experiences growing up at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement and her memories of “Uncle Martin.”
“He first met me when I was in vitro in my mother’s stomach,” Abernathy said on King. “I suppose he loved me from the very beginning and I loved him. He was a giver of joy in our lives.”
Abernathy’s story began with her father Ralph, who had demonstrated a dedication to service early in his life. He had enlisted in the military and rose to the rank of Platoon Sergeant in World War II and afterwards enrolled in Alabama State University where he led protests over the poor quality of food being served on campus.
Ralph would soon become the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama and met King at a nearby church where King was giving one of his first sermons.The two hit it off and became best friends.
The two turned their eyes to desegregation in 1955 and organized the 381-day Montgomery Bus Boycott in protest of the racial segregation of the Montgomery Bus Line after Rosa Parks was infamously arrested when she refused to give her seat to a white person. The bus line was emblematic of the many ways Jim Crow laws kept white and non-white people separate and unequal. Abernathy recounted how it was difficult just to buy clothes.
“You went to something separate that was always inferior,” said Abernathy. “More often than not we would buy the patterns and go to a seamstress and have them fitted because we couldn’t go to those department stores and try things on. We couldn’t go to those restaurants. We couldn’t use those restrooms.”
With the advice of Glenn Smiley and Bayard Rustin, King and Ralph Abernathy committed to nonviolent protest, a decision that did not please Ralph’s father who believed that their actions would stir up reactionary violence.
Those predictions would unfortunately come true when Ralph’s home and church were bombed by white supremacists after the boycott. Juanita Abernathy, Ralph’s wife and a prominent Civil Rights activist in her own right was pregnant with Donzaleigh taking care of her baby sister at home when the bomb exploded.
“Mother said she fell asleep watching the [Jack Parr] Show and she said an angel awakened her,” said Abernathy. “She got up and Rally our cocker spaniel went into the bedroom and she checked on my sister who was in the crib and was asleep and then less than 10-15 minutes later the front of our house exploded.”
Through the shattering glass and the chimney collapsing through the roof, Juanita remained calm and saved her daughter. Rather than deter the Abernathy family, the bombing reinforced their commitment to the cause.
It wouldn’t be the last time they were threatened with violence either. By 1961, the Civil Rights Movement had garnered national attention and support from the Freedom Riders, a student protest movement from the north that took interstate buses into the south to protest segregation. King and Ralph Abernathy hosted the Riders at Abernathy’s church, a moment Donzaleigh remembers clearly because she had her first ever haircut there when her sister cut her braids. The event also earned the attention of white supremacists who surrounded the building, forcing King to plead for help from Attorney General Bobby Kennedy, who sent in the national guard to protect the civil rights activists.
Troubles for the activists continued into 1963 when King and Ralph Abernathy led protests in Brimingham which resulted in over a thousand arrests including King and Abernathy and protesters attacked by the Birmingham police department with dogs and high-pressure fire hoses.
However, these attacks continued to strengthen the movement and draw sympathy from across the nation. King and Abernathy were invited to Washington to speak with Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson and held fundraisers with celebrities. The movement came to a tipping point with the 1963 March on Washington. There, Donzaleigh and 250,000 people witnessed Martin Luther King give his “I Have A Dream” speech. The event was credited with pushing through the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The bond between the Abernathy and King families remained close until Martin Luther King’s death on April 3, 1968. Ralph Abernathy was with King when he was shot and stayed by his side in the hospital until he was pronounced dead at age 39.
The sacrifices of King and her parents to see the Civil Rights Movement through is not forgotten by Donzaleigh. She credits much of the freedoms she has now, from her work as an actress, to her marriage with her white husband, to her ability to speak to students at colleges like Gustavus to their efforts.
"I can’t believe I was blessed enough to grow up with him,” said Donzaleigh. “It was the greatest gift that God has ever given me in my life. To be a part of this great moment in history that transformed the world. His whole message was love, just love.”